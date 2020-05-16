Thousands of UK students caught in rent trap by private landlords | Money

Notttingham Trent University students Eleanora Brown and her boyfriend Nizar Ruiz are in lockdown at house in Norwich, with no prospect of returning to campus any time quickly. The instructing buildings are closed and the college has launched all of its tenants from paying rent this time period. Yet their corridor of residence, run by Collegiate, a private developer, is demanding £1,700 from every of its residents to cowl the summer season time period.

While students at most university-owned lodging do not need to pay rent for the third time period, Brown and Ruiz are amongst 1000’s of students trapped in costly contracts with private corridor operators.









Nizar Ruiz and Eleanora Brown, students at Notttingham Trent University. Photograph: Nizar Ruiz



Brown’s father, Russell, says: “As Eleanora is in lockdown at our household house and won’t be returning to NTU for classes, she requested if Collegiate would cancel her tenancy contract for the ultimate time period. It has refused to do that.

“We think it morally corrupt that the government, through Student Finance England, loans Eleanora money which she has to pay to Collegiate and top up with her own money for accommodation she is no longer living in, and for facilities that are no longer available to her. She has to repay her student loan while Collegiate and the building owners (whoever that may be) get to keep the profits.”

Collegiate says its halls have remained open, and it has provided to let all students defer their subsequent rent cost till August. It says NTU has not cancelled instructing “rather changed from face-to-face to online … all their students’ education is continuing as is all financial support in terms of loans and grants”.

Steve Denton, the NTU chief working officer, says: “We urge Collegiate to reconsider their position. Students are staying away to respect government advice. They should not be penalised financially for being responsible citizens.”

It’s not simply Collegiate that’s nonetheless sending rent calls for to students. Last week Emily Smith obtained a invoice for £1,287 from The Apollo Works, her corridor of residence at Coventry University (operated by an organization referred to as Host) to cowl the third time period of this tutorial 12 months. Yet Coventry shut its campus in March, Smith has been at house in Hertfordshire since then, and the corridor of residence is, she says, nearly empty.

Host operates 12,000 pupil beds in 22 cities throughout the UK and Ireland, however has no single coverage on early cancellation. In Plymouth, it operates six pupil halls of residence, and has allowed students at 4 to terminate their contracts early. But that isn’t an choice at its two different blocks in the town.

It’s a combined image throughout privately owned halls. The excellent news is that Unite, the largest private supplier of pupil lodging, has agreed to let students surrender tenancy agreements and is giving refunds to those that paid in advance. But Fresh Student Living has warned its 18,000 tenants that they will not be launched early from their contracts.

More than 1,600 students have signed a petition against Fresh, which says: “It is categorically unfair and greedy to charge students for rent if they are unable to live in their accommodation.”

Fresh says it solely operates the buildings and isn’t the underlying proprietor. In these owned by its father or mother firm, Watkin Jones, students who’ve left can declare a credit score for the ultimate rent instalment. It provides: “A number of owners have agreed to offer credits or refunds to students. Unfortunately, not all owners have been able to agree some form of refund.”

Some of the landlords refusing to cancel rents are primarily based in offshore tax havens.

At Host’s Apollo Works in Coventry, the place Smith rents, the owner named on her contract just isn’t Host however two corporations referred to as BR Student Housing Nominee 1 Ltd and BR Student Housing Nominee 2 Ltd. These are primarily based in Jersey, with paperwork naming shareholders as BlackRock (Channel Islands) and BNP Paribas (Jersey). Both are large worldwide funding firms, with BlackRock controlling property price greater than $7tn (£5.64tn).

Smith just isn’t alone in her anger. A petition, “Make Black Rock Release Students from Rent”, says: “Students are vulnerable targets of private companies who want to make a financial gain, especially in this particularly hard time. This has affected tenants of not only Apollo Works, Coventry, but also Hope Street Apartments, Liverpool, The Old Dairy, Plymouth and Frobisher House, Plymouth. All of which are under the same landlord, BR Student Housing Unit Trust.”

Host says: “Decisions on the cancellation policies of contracts are outside of our control and made by the individual building owners. In respect of The Apollo Works, we have been advised by the building’s owner that it will not be possible to terminate the contracts of those residents who have decided to leave their accommodation.”

But halls of residence make up solely a component of the coed rental market, catering principally for first-year students. The bigger rental market is second and third-year students who transfer out of halls. Many are additionally discovering that whereas their college has closed, their landlords are nonetheless demanding full rents.













Ruth Day has joined a strike in opposition to an area pupil lettings company. Photograph: Ruth Day



Ruth Day, a third-year maths and philosophy pupil at Bristol University, faces a £1,320 rent invoice for her ultimate time period though she has vacated the property.

“All of us are in a tight money spot right now, be that because we’ve lost jobs or because of the uncertainty of when we’ll next get money and it seems unreasonable that our landlord, who appears to be very wealthy, is so unsympathetic to our situation,” she says.

She has determined to affix a rent strike with 130 different students in Bristol, with a marketing campaign concentrating on native lettings company, Digs. It is only one of a wave of rent strikes by students throughout the UK.

Digs says it has prompt to all of its landlords a quantity of methods in which they might assist tenants who have been discovering it tough to pay their rent. “Many landlords have released tenants early, some have offered zero rent, some have offered half rent, some have agreed other arrangements,” it says. “Some, usually those who heavily rely on the rent, are still requesting full rent as is their legal right.”

Legal specialists say whether or not or not students should proceed to pay rent in the course of the lockdown will rely on the sort of lodging and their tenancy settlement.

Daniel Fitzpatrick, a housing associate at regulation agency Hodge Jones & Allen Solicitors advised Guardian Education that students might strive arguing that the contract has been annoyed by the Covid-19 outbreak. There might also be a break clause permitting them to terminate the contract earlier than the tip of the mounted time period after offering the required discover.

But students are typically suggested to barter with their landlord instantly, as the duty to pay rent will proceed in accordance with their contract, and so they might stay answerable for any rent due as much as the expiry of the discover interval.













Rent protest by Bristol University students. Photograph: Ruth Day



Also price contemplating is what occurs in September when the brand new tutorial 12 months begins. Should students and their mother and father be locking themselves into 12-month rental contracts to safe lodging for the 12 months forward, when there’s a risk that campuses could not bodily reopen this 12 months?

The National Union of Students vice-president (welfare), Eva Crossan Jory, says: “Most students begin in search of second and third 12 months lodging over the summer season, with some even requested to pay holding charges, which we’re in opposition to.

“But there isn’t a authorities steering about what might be taking place in September or what occurs if universities say you possibly can’t come again to campus for the primary time period.

“We are looking for much better public health guidance about whether it’s going to be possible for millions of students to criss-cross the country in September.”