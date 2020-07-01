Thousands of travelers impacted by tri-state travel advisory | News

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey expanded a joint travel advisory to include 16 states.

Implemented on June 24 at 11:59 p.m., people traveling into those states from states with a high spread of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days.

As of June 30, the states contained in the advisory were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

A constantly updated list is found on the state’s internet site here.

“Right now it’s going to be voluntary,” said Gov. Ned Lamont in a news conference on June 24.

Lamont said travelers would be plainly notified when they fell beneath the advisory.

“If we find that people are abusing that, we’ll look at some stricter enforcement,” he said.

Lamont, alongside Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy, issued a joint statement about the advisory.

“No one else had to accomplish as much as we had to accomplish in such a short period of time,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Several southern states have been reporting thousands of new cases in a single day.

The travel advisory pertains to any person arriving from a state with a confident test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 per cent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

On June 30, Lamont said “I can tell you flights are down and passengers are down since our quarantine was put in place, so there are fewer people coming from the most infected parts of the country to CT.”

Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said their state would update the list of states, depending on COVID-19 case reports. If a situation sees disease rates decline, it could be taken from the advisory.

Lamont said he has been having conversations with Gifford about travelers potentially having the ability to present negative test results as an alternative of the 14 day quarantine.

He also said he really wants to weed out the people who’ll actually need to be quarantined by having testing done at airports.

“I was talking to the president of Jet Blue today about how perhaps they could test in Florida before someone even gets on the plane, then they have a certificate when they arrive here,” that he said.

Connecticut, on the other hand, has one of the lowest coronavirus rates in the nation.

“Working together as a region has proven to be immensely successful as our respective states are leading the country when it comes to our response with low infection and positivity rates relative to increased testing capacity,” Lamont said. “We have made difficult decisions throughout this pandemic, but we have proven to make many of the right decisions. This step to inform travelers form states with hot spots to self-isolate is meant to protect our residents and maintain our incredible public health progress.”

Lamont was asked about enforcement, but didn’t elaborate on what their state might do if somebody disobeys the order. He acknowledged that it will be difficult to track whether individuals are complying.

The state released a list of frequently-asked travel advisory questions along with their answers: