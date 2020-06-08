Thousands of tonnes of microfibres released into European marine environments every day, research reveals

The vast majority of microfibres entering our oceans via clothes washing may possibly not be synthetic fibres as previously thought, but are likely to be organic materials such as for instance cotton and wool, research has found.

Nonetheless, clothes washing still releases vast quantities of microfibres, whose effect on the marine environment isn’t fully comprehended.

Researchers from Northumbria University employed in partnership with Procter & Gamble, makers of products and services such as Ariel, Tide, Downy and Lenor, found that 13,000 tonnes of microfibres, equivalent to two bin lorries every day, are being released into European marine environments every year.





The research team said it’s the first major forensic study into environmentally friendly impact of microfibres from real soiled household laundry.

The analysis unmasked an average of 114 mg of microfibres were released per kg of fabric in each wash load during a standard washing cycle.

Scientists have speculated for some time these microfibres might cause more harm than microbeads, which were barred from UK and US consumer products and services in recent years.

The researchers found that 96 per cent of the fibres released were natural, via cotton, wool and viscose, with synthetic fibres, such as for instance nylon, polyester and acrylic accounting for 4 percent.

The scientists said the natural fibres from plant and animal sources biodegrade a lot more rapidly compared to the synthetic fibres. A previous study has identified that cotton fibres degraded by 76 percent after nearly eight months in wastewater, compared to just 4 percent deterioration in polyester fibres over the same amount of time.

This means that natural fibres will continue to degrade over time, whereas petroleum-based microfibres plateaued and may be expected to keep in aquatic environments for a considerably longer period.

John Dean, professor of analytical and environmental sciences at Northumbria University, who led the analysis, said: “This could be the first major study to look at real household wash loads and the truth of fiber release. We were astonished not only by the sheer quantity of fibres via these domestic wash loads, but also to see that the composition of microfibres developing of the washing machine will not match the composition of clothing going into the equipment, due to the way fabrics are constructed.

“Finding an ultimate solution to the pollution of marine ecosystems by microfibres released during laundering will likely require significant interventions in both textiles manufacturing processes and washing machine appliance design.”

The research team said using less energy intensive washing techniques paid off the amount of fibres lost from clothes. They said they achieved a 30 per cent lowering of the amount of microfibres released when they ran a 30-minute 15C wash cycle, compared to a standard 85-minute 40C cycle, based on typical domestic laundering.

Furthermore, they found the more water found in each wash, the more fibres were stripped from the clothes.

“If households changed to cooler, faster washes, they would potentially save 3,813 tonnes of microfibres being released into marine ecosystems in Europe,” the study said.

The team also noted new clothes release more microfibres than older clothes.

They said the research “provides evidence for appliance manufacturers to introduce filtering systems into the design of machines and develop approaches to reduce water consumption in laundry.”

The paper, Microfiber Release from Real Soiled Consumer Laundry and Impact of Fabric Care Products and Washing Conditions is published in the journal Plos One.