Thousands of protestors BOO Mayor de Blasio during memorial for George Floyd in Brooklyn

Thousands of New Yorkers convened at a park in Brooklyn on Thursday for a George Floyd memorial service, booing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s presence while also offering words of support for Floyd’s emotional brother.

Many knelt in the grass at Cadman Plaza Park in the afternoon sunshine in symbolic of protest against police behavior and chanted, ‘No Justice. No Peace.’

‘You aren’t alone,’ the large crowd chanted before an emotional Terrence Floyd, wearing a mask and a T-shirt bearing his brother’s likeness, thanked them for their support.

‘I thank God for you all showing love to my cousin,’ that he said.

Of the demonstrations that have engulfed the city and the nation, and the violence that has occurred, he said, ‘I’m proud of the protests but I’m perhaps not proud of the destruction. My brother wasn’t about this. The Floyds are a God-fearing family’

Terrence Floyd speaks with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during the memorial service

Crowd of thousands booing Mayor Bill de Blasio at a memorial for George Floyd at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn. Can’t hear what he’s saying over chanting. “Defund the police!” “Resign!” pic.twitter.com/sHVvgPksH9 — Annie Correal (@anniecorreal) June 4, 2020

‘Power to individuals, all of us,’ that he said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who some in the crowd had booed when he arrived on stage, called on white people to do more to comprehend African-American communities.

Several others in attendance for the memorial could be heard shouting for the embattled mayor to resign.

Teerence Floyd raises his fist during the memorial for his brother in Brooklyn

‘For all of us who’ve not walked a mile in the shoes of the black community, or communities of color, all of us who know white privilege, we need to do more, because we do not even fully recognize the daily pain that the racism in this society causes,’ the mayor said

‘For all of us who have perhaps not walked a mile in the shoes of the black community, or communities of color, all of us who know white privilege, we have to do more, because we don’t even fully recognize the daily pain that the racism in this society causes,’ the mayor said.

Following the speeches, the mass of protesters marched toward the Brooklyn Bridge behind the Floyd family.

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody tripped a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.

Protesters cry and hug one another as they remember the life of Georger Floyd during the memorial

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads ‘Change is Now’

Following the speeches, the mass of protesters marched toward the Brooklyn Bridge behind the Floyd family

Hollywood a-listers, musicians and politicians gathered in front of the Floyd’s golden casket on Thursday at a sanctuary at North Central University in the very first of a set of memorials set for three cities over six days

The service took place as a judge less than a mile away set bail at $1 million each for three of the four fired Minneapolis police charged with aiding and abetting murder in Floyd’s death.

Floyd died on May 25 after white officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder, put his knee on Floyd’s neck for a few minutes as he lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s memorial drew the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and members of Congress, including Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took a knee in front Floyd’s casket and sobbed ahead of the service got underway.

American civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton (L) George Floyd’s son Quincy Mason Floyd, reach the memorial service in Minneapolis

PRI*153655672 Attendees, including members of George Floyd’s family, hug eachother during a memorial service in Minneapolis

Among the celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Marsai Martin.

‘Everyone wants justice, we want justice for George, he’s going to obtain it,’ Philonise Floyd, one of Floyd’s brothers, told a memorial service at a chapel in the Minnesota city’s North Central University.

‘It’s crazy man, each one of these people stumbled on see my cousin, it’s amazing he touched so many hearts,’ said the brother, wearing a dark suit and a badge with a photograph of his brother and the words ‘I can’t breathe’ on his lapel.

Floyd’s death in May has become the latest flashpoint for rage over police brutality against African Americans, propelling the issue of race to the top of the political agenda five months ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.