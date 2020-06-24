Thousands of potential trafficking victims ‘not given vital support’ | UK news

Thousands of people recognized as potential victims of trafficking in the UK haven’t been referred for support despite government pledges to simply help them, based on a new study.

Many victims of trafficking are hidden and unable to access support since they’re under the get a handle on of those who find themselves exploiting them. But victims who do come into contact with the authorities including the police, Home Office or Gangmaster and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) which investigates reports of worker exploitation and human trafficking, should really be referred for safe housing and legal services.

A freedom of information response obtained by After Exploitation, a data mapping project on victims of modern slavery, found that some organisations are referring less than 20% of potential victims for support.

In 2018, 1,551 people (18% of the total recognized as potential trafficking victims) are not referred for support. In a four-month period in 2019, 830 out of 4,355 potential victims identified (19%) were not referred.

Within these statistics there are some marked differences. Between June and September this past year, while local authorities referred 91% of potential victims of trafficking for support, the GLLA only referred 19% despite recognising one other 81% as potential victims of trafficking. The UK Border Force referred 51% of potential trafficking victims for support during this period.

Maya Esslemont, the director of After Exploitation, said: “Worryingly, victims are less likely to be referred for vital support, such as safe housing, counselling or legal representation, depending on the first responder they come into contact with. Currently it is impossible to guarantee that potential victims are knowingly accepting or rejecting help, as not all are provided with legal representation, a translator or safe spaces at their most vulnerable.”

The Home Office pointed out that its data doesn’t compare just as in like – only adults and not kids are logged as potential victims of trafficking on a form referred to as MS1 (Modern Slavery 1). However, the information on those who find themselves referred for support includes both adults and young ones. While no breakdown between adults and children has been given by the Home Office, this suggests that the amount of adults not referred for trafficking support is even greater than Home Office figures suggest.

The GLLA has been approached for comment.

The study comes as a victim of trafficking has been given the green light by way of a high court judge to challenge the Home Office for maybe not allowing her to occupy a job as a cleaner.

If her case succeeds, thousands of asylum seekers currently barred from employment could possibly be given the proper to work. The the greater part of asylum seekers can not work even though the Home Office takes years to create a decision on the case.

The woman, who is 35 and from Kosovo, was trafficked to the UK in December 2017. Her trafficker forced her to cook and clean for Romanians who worked at his car wash. She was not given enough to consume, was forced to sleep on the floor and was regularly raped and beaten by her trafficker.

When she were able to escape on 9 March 2018, police suspected her to be a victim of trafficking. However, when police referred the case to the Home Office, officials locked her up in Yarl’s Wood immigration detention centre in Bedfordshire for almost monthly. She claimed asylum and much more than couple of years later remains waiting for a determination on her case from the Home Office.

In theory asylum seekers can apply to work if the Home Office has delayed for annually or more for making a decision on the case. However, they are only allowed to work if they are qualified in one of the vocations on the Home Office’s shortage list. These are mostly highly specialised professional jobs ranging from particular kinds of scientists and engineers to pipe welders, certain orchestra musicians and ballet dancers.

The trafficked woman bringing the case was granted the proper to work by the Home Office in May 2019 but only in one single of the shortage vocations. She isn’t qualified to complete any of the jobs on the list but has secured an employment offer working as a cleaner for a charity who’s providing support for her.

Sulaiha Ali of Duncan Lewis attorneys, representing the trafficked woman, said: “This is an extremely important challenge that will impact thousands of asylum seekers who continue to experience lengthy delays from the Home Office in the determination of their claims.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring asylum claims are considered without unnecessary delay and that those who need protection are granted it as soon as possible, so they can start to integrate and rebuild their lives.”