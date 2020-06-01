Thousands of New Zealanders flood streets for Black Lives Matter rally in support of George Floyd

Kiwis have taken to the streets in New Zealand in support of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter motion in the United States.

Protests have erupted everywhere in the world after the loss of life of Mr Floyd by the hands of a white police officer final week, with an estimated 4,000 demonstrators gathering in Auckland on Monday afternoon.

The peaceable Black Lives Matter march went from Aotea Square to the US Consulate, with deafening chants of ‘no justice no peace’, ‘I am unable to breathe’ and ‘justice for Floyd’ echoing by way of town streets.

The march culminated with the protesters kneeling exterior the US embassy and a minute of silence in reminiscence of Mr Floyd.

An identical march deliberate for Sydney’s Hyde Park on Tuesday night was cancelled after folks ‘threatened to wreak havoc and protest towards the occasion’.

Demonstrators flooded the streets with handcrafted indicators in protest of Mr Floyd’s horrible loss of life by the hands of a white police officer

A lady stands proud amongst protesters on the road in Auckland with an indication that reads ‘my pores and skin color isn’t a menace’

Organisers referred to as for demonstrators to be vigilant and follow social distancing throughout the protest, which grew to become troublesome as the group numbers swarmed into the afternoon.

Tāmaki Makaurau primarily based rapper and organiser of the Auckland Black Lives Matter protest Mazbou Q informed The NZ Herald the identical ranges of racism seen in the United States are prevalent in New Zealand.

‘We recognise what’s going on in the United States is not only about George Floyd, however the ongoing persecution of the black group is an ongoing phenomenon,’ he stated.

‘The identical white supremacy which has led to disproportionate killings of black folks in the US exists right here in New Zealand.’

An estimated 4,000 protesters gathered for the Black Lives Matter march, whereas different occasions occurred in Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington

Rob Gaitau attended the protest in Auckland together with his sons Noah and Moses.

He stated he was taking a stand together with his household to cease the identical stage of violence from reaching New Zealand.

‘We are right here as a result of when issues like that occur over in the United States you should converse out, in case it occurs right here,’ he stated.

Protests have been additionally held in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin on Monday in unity with cities world wide together with London and Berlin, whereas chaotic scenes have continued in the United States.

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was vocal in the group in Auckland throughout Monday’s demonstration

Many protesters wore face masks throughout the peaceable demonstrations which united a broad combine of Kiwis in support of the Black Lives matter motion

Many peaceable protests have become full scale riots, with not less than 75 cities in America experiencing their sixth consecutive night time of demonstrations, with many that includes raids and looting.

At least 40 cities have imposed curfews in gentle of the riots and violence in a devastating show of civil unrest, with National Guard members being activated in 15 states.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison doesn’t consider violent protests in the United States will convey change after Mr Floyd’s surprising loss of life.

Mr Morrison stated the footage from the US was disturbing.

A person raises his fist whereas sporting a face masks on the protest. Event organisers referred to as for protesters to follow social distancing, which grew to become troublesome as crowd numbers grew

Protests have continued into the night, with a vigil being held in Wellington and round 500 folks exterior Parliament. Pictured: a protester in Auckland

‘I noticed a very good meme on the weekend – Martin Luther King did not change something by burning something down or by looting any retailers,’ he informed 2GB on Monday.

Mr Morrison stated video of the officer kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck was terrible.

‘As upsetting and horrible that the homicide that came about – and it’s surprising, that additionally simply made me cringe – I simply suppose to myself how great a rustic is Australia.’

He cautioned towards comparable demonstrations in Australia turning violent, with native protests deliberate for later this week.

‘There’s no have to import issues occurring in different nations right here to Australia,’ Mr Morrison stated.

‘Australia isn’t the United States. The United States is a good nation.

‘They’re a terrific good friend of Australia they usually’re going by way of a troublesome time. We want all of them the perfect as they cope with that.’