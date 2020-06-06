Thousands of mourners gather for George Floyd memorial service in his home state of North Carolina

Streams of mourners lined up early today outside a Baptist church in Raeford, North Carolina to pay for their respects to George Floyd.

The state’s governor, Roy Cooper, ordered all flags to be flown at half mast on Saturday as mass demonstrations continued over racial injustice and police brutality following his killing.

Mr Floyd, 46, died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis after having a white police, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes.





Though Mr Floyd spent most of his life in Houston, Texas, he was created in Fayetteville and much of the family still calls North Carolina home.

A private family service was scheduled for 3pm following the public viewing.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that mourners were allowed in 20 at a time to see Mr Floyd, and have been arriving from dawn.

The local sheriff’s office expected that between 30,000 and 40,000 people would come to pay their respects.

Dressed in a tan suit, his human body lay in a gold, open casket. Although his family had asked for no flowers, mourners left numerous floral tributes.





A memorial service occured in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday. On Tuesday, another memorial will undoubtedly be held in Houston. Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is likely to attend.

In a statement, Governor Cooper said: “The unjust killing of George Floyd coupled with many other recent and distant events broke open painful wounds. Racism. Excessive use of police. Health disparities. Poverty. White supremacy. These are wrong. They are ugly, however they are present. We must cope with them. We will cope with them. George Floyd’s sister, Bridgette, lives in Hoke County, North Carolina. While I can not bring her brother right back, I can work for justice in his name. I assured her that’s what we would do.”