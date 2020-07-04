Thousands of family wills made over Zoom during lockdown are ‘not legal’ since they were witnessed over video call
Thousands of family wills used during the lockdown don’t have any legal force because they were witnessed over video call, Whitehall sources revealed.
The lockdown led to a boom in solicitors’ appointments held on platforms such as for instance Zoom.
Government sources said that family wills drawn up during the lockdown period have no legal force because they were held over video call
But Ministry of Justice (MoJ) officials have now ruled that wills witnessed remotely cannot be legally recognised as the witnesses need to be physically present with a ‘clear line of sight’.
To avert the chaos of endless legal challenges, the MoJ is likely to bring in a law in September that may retrospectively legalise all ‘video wills’ since January 31.
Many appointments discussing wills were held by solicitors during Zoom meetings in lockdown
