‘Thousands’ of Britons stranded at Calais in last minute bid to get home before quarantine begins

Thousands of stranded Brits are queuing at the Port of Calais this evening before the government’s two-week quarantine begins.

There are long delays at the northern French port, some travelers saying queues have stopped them from making their allotted crossing.

One Brit, who was returning from Spain on business said: ‘P&O have oversold their tickets and so are only taking 200 people on at a time. There are thousands of people sitting in their cars.

Brits rushing to get home before quarantine measures come into effect are facing long queues at Calais tonight

STRANDED BEFORE QUARANTINE STARTS? Are YOU stuck somewhere having failed to get to the UK before quarantine? Email [email protected]

‘We got here for 4.30pm, in time for the ferry at 7.30pm, we’ve scarcely moved since and have not even got past border control.

‘I do not think we’ll be sailing tonight. If we don’t get back by 12pm then we will have to get into quarantine, that is why we tried getting right back before then, but we’re one of thousands of Brits sitting in this queue.’

One traveller described the service as a ‘joke’ after being told however have to travel on a 10pm crossing, after booking his ferry for just two.45pm.

Daniel Bevan gave up on queuing early in the day today and is staying in a nearby hotel for the night time.

He said: ‘We booked a return with P&O four days ago having made a vacation to see my partner’s elderly parents.

‘We arrived for the Sunday night crossing to discover queue stretching right back from the ferry to the other side of passport control. Most in the queue were booked on the previous ferry.’

Earlier today P&O ferries apologised to a customer who waited five hours to board his ferry home from Calais.

Nick Phillips wrote: ‘Absolutely appalling customer service at Calais today. People who’ve pre-booked ferries being bumped so that cash bookings on the day could be made. No apology at check always in desk, despite 1 hour wait to check in and additional 4 hours for ferry.’

The ferry service replied: ‘We are very sorry for the extremely long waiting time in Calais today. ships are operating with reduced capacity to ensure all social distancing measures are adhered to. We have seen large, unpredicted numbers in Calais following government announcements.’

P&O tweeted earlier on Sunday to say it had ‘could perhaps not predict the demand’ at the French port

The operator later commented: ‘We sincerely regret that individuals could not predict the demand from Calais today and that you have had to wait such a long time for another available sailing.’

From midnight tonight almost all international arrivals to Britain will soon be subject to a 14-day quarantine rule.

With only limited exceptions for lorry drivers and NHS workers, everybody coming to the country by plane, rail or sea will be ordered to give an address and self-isolate for two weeks, with spot checks from officials.

In a joint letter in Telegraph early in the day this week, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: ‘We will all suffer if we get this wrong and that’s why it is vital that we introduce these measures now.

‘Let’s perhaps not throw away our progress in tackling this deadly virus. We owe it to the thousands who have died.’

The 14-day quarantine scheme will soon be reviewed on June 29 to see whether low case numbers in some destinations may possibly allow the measures to be relaxed on a country-by-country basis.

MailOnline has approached P&O for a comment.