Thousands of Aussies who took covid lockdown refuge in Bali to be sent home as their visas run out

Thousands of Australians who sheltered in Bali through the coronavirus lockdown will be kicked out in one month as their emergency pandemic visas expire.

There are around 10,000 Australians who remained in Indonesia through the lockdown, constructed of 7,000 expatriates and 3,000 tourists.

Indonesia issued a crisis visa for anyone stranded by coronavirus lockdowns in March when Jakarta declared a State of Emergency throughout the archipelago nation.

About 10,000 Australians are stranded in Indonesia, with thousands on the tourist paradise of Bali staying on an emergency visa. They must leave by August 9

People are noticed on a beach in Kuta as the government starts to reopen famous tourism spot for Bali citizens as a stage of ”new normal’ plan

The free, automatic Emergency Stay Permit enabled tourists to spend an extra 90 days in Indonesia during the lockdown.

These visas have expired leaving permit holders 30 days to get out before August 9, forcing thousands to reunite from the tropical paradise that is at the moment reopening.

The exodus could be complicated by Friday’s decision by Australia’s National Cabinet to cut numbers of returnees to ease the economic burden on states of hotel quarantine.

The National Cabinet decided to slice the number of returnees from just over 7,000 a week to just over 4,000 per week, a one-third reduction.

More than 200,000 Australians have came ultimately back since the pandemic began in March, with about 28,000 arriving in days gone by month – most to New South Wales.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged the temporary cap may make a return harder for citizens still abroad.

Pictured: tourists on Kuta beach, Bali, on Thursday, July 9. Just as Bali is reopening after having a three-month virus lockdown, tourists on emergency visas must leave

Australia’s Consulate-General in Bali recommends calling the emergency centre in Canberra

‘There will be continuing access to Australia but the number of available positions on flights will be less, and I don’t think that’s surprising or unreasonable in the circumstances that we find ourselves in,’ that he told reporters on Friday.

Returnees may also be asked to contribute to the cost of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The automatic Emergency Stay Visa is valid for 30 days from July 10, meaning Australians must now work out a visa extension or to book an onward flight.

Many Australians in Bali wont be able to extend their visas any further.

While some are on long-stay 60-day visas, the most used visa for Australian tourists on Bali is the free Visa on Arrival (VOA).

Bali’s regional Immigration division spokesman Eko Budianto said that visa will not allow for any extension.

Pictured: tourists at the reopened Bali Zoo on Saturday. Bali is emerging from lockdown nevertheless the emergency visas given to tourists for the pandemic are set to expire on August 9

Boys play on Kuta Beach, Bali, on Friday. Kuta is favored by Australian tourists, now stranded

‘The Automatic Emergency Stay Visa is valid for 30 days from 10 July 2020. The VOA can’t be extended and they (Australians) have to leave Indonesia,’ he told the Courier Mail.

Mr Budianto said Indonesia’s normal rules are now in force again, including a $100 each day overstay fee that must be paid on departure – in cash.

An exceptional extension to the VOA might be offered but as long as a tourist can prove no flights were available to reunite home.

The Australian Consulate-General in Bali Anthea Griffin has urged Australians who need urgent assistance to call the Consular Emergency Centre in Canberra on +61 2 6261 3305.

The Consulate-General’s website says her office is only accepting essential appointments due to the coronavirus pandemic plus some services might be limited.

Any travellers considering going to a third-country are urged to always check the Australian Government’s Smart Traveller internet site for the most recent travel warnings and advice.

Daily Mail Australia has asked the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for a response on whether the capping of returnee numbers will affect the repatriation of thousands of Australians from Indonesia.

A petition urging the Government to rethink flight restrictions has been signed by significantly more than 1200 Australians overseas, SBS News reported.

While caps are in place restricting citizens from returning, New South Wales and Victoria are both still planning to bring in tens of thousands of foreign fee-paying university students, SBS News reported on Thursday.

Both NSW and Victoria are working with the Federal Government on a timetable.

The NSW government reportedly plans to bring in up to 30,000 students in batches starting later this month, despite the decision to slash international arrivals.

About 120,000 students or 20 per cent of Australia’s international students have been blocked from entering the country due to the pandemic.