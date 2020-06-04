Thousands Mark Tiananmen Massacre Anniversary Despite Ban in Hong Kong

Thousands of people defied a ban in Hong Kong on to commemorate people who died in the 1989 Tiananmen massacre by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), while family members held a low-key memorial ceremony at a Beijing cemetery.

With a draconian sedition and subversion law due to be imposed on the city by the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and in spite of multiple barriers set up around Victoria Park to keep crowds out, people found their way regardless onto the multiple soccer pitches the place where a candlelight vigil has been held for massacre victims for yesteryear 30 years.

Vigil organizers the Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China had planned to livestream a quick ceremony of just a few minutes, and had asked people to light candles in their domiciles, or wherever they were.

But as Alliance leader and veteran trade unionist Lee Cheuk-yan and fellow activists made their method to the football pitches, the streets in the surrounding Causeway Bay shopping district came alive with thousands of individuals in surgical masks, walking slowly but surely towards the park.

Some participants started lighting candles at around 6.30 p.m., but people gradually appeared on the football pitches within the following two hours, maintaining social distancing, and eventually filling some six soccer pitches, though with less density than in previous years.

Group member Huang Jinping made offerings to the dead at Beijing’s Wan’an Cemetery, while repeating the group’s demands for “truth, compensation and accountability.”

“We are asking the government to talk to the Tiananmen Mothers, to tell the truth,” Huang said. “No hardship or twists of fate will destroy our resolve.”

Yin Min, 77, lost her son in the massacre.

“It’s been a long time, 31 years, and we’re getting older and older, and our health is getting worse and worse,” Yin told RFA. “Our mood is also getting worse; we are increasingly more pessimistic.”

“However, we still have some expectation [of a result].”

People hold candles in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, also referred to as Free Square, to mark the 31st anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Taipei, June 4, 2020.

Credit: AFP

‘This is my eternal pain’

Yin’s son Ye Weihang was only 19 yrs . old when that he was shot by PLA soldiers at 11.00 p.m. on in Beijing following the operation to clear Tiananmen Square was ordered at the same time supreme leader Deng Xiaoping.

“This is my eternal pain,” she said. “When I think about any of it, I burst into tears.”

Back in Hong Kong, those gathered in Victoria Park paid scant heed to loudspeaker messages that gatherings in excess of eight individuals were illegal, as an alternative singing long-familiar protest songs, while messages from a few of the Tiananmen Mothers were played out on line.

“Overturn the verdict!” the participants chanted, discussing the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s insistence that the 1989 student-led protests on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square have been a “counterrevolutionary rebellion.”

Protesters also chanted: “End one-party rule!” and “Democracy in China now!”

Former 1989 labor leader Han Dongfang, who caused it to be to the park, said he felt it was vital that you come whatever the police ban.

But that he said there are numerous other ways to commemorate the victims.

“You can commemorate them in your hearts … in your own house, anywhere, really,” Han said. “Even if you can’t attend some kind of formal commemoration.”

A participant surnamed Yip told RFA that her generation had been made more conscious of the 1989 pro-democracy movement and its bloody suppression after taking part in last year’s protest movement, which began in opposition to plans to allow extradition to mainland China, and broadened in to calls for full democracy and official accountability.

“Not everybody in our generation knew what happened on , 1989, but we came to find out about it through the anti-extradition movement,” Yip said. “Actually, we’re the same as the 1989 democracy activists, because we are fighting for democracy too.”

“Freedom and democracy are so important to Hong Kong, and so the people of Hong Kong defintely won’t be afraid: we shall continue to remain true for them,” she said.

‘Free Hong Kong! Revolution now!’

Police — including plainclothes officers more an average of associated with China’s state security police — watched proceedings but didn’t intervene.

Just after 8.00 p.m., the crowd fell mostly silent for just one minute to honor people who died in the crackdown.

Some people chanted a slogan connected with last year’s anti-extradition movement: “Free Hong Kong! Revolution now!”

Still the others picked up an even more recent refrain that has only emerged since Beijing decided it would allow its feared state security police to operate in the city to implement the national security laws: “Hong Kong independence! The only solution!”

The crowd dispersed peacefully starting at around 8.45 p.m.

Lee Cheuk-yan told journalists that they will continue steadily to mark the Tiananmen massacre anniversary each year, despite the impending new legislation banning “actions or activities” considered subversive or deemed to function as result of “foreign interference.”

“We call upon the people of Hong Kong to light a candle with us next year on , and we will carry on,” Lee said. “We will fight on, and we will allow the world know we Hong Kong people will not quit our freedom.”

“This is definitely an international front for Hong Kong showing to the entire world that though China is completely dark and brain-washing their particular people; in Hong Kong, we still will light our candles for those who sacrificed [their lives] right back in the ’89 democracy movement”, that he said.

The vigil happened as Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo) passed a new law making it illegal to “insult” China’s national anthem, the “March of the Volunteers” amid voluble protests by pro-democracy lawmakers.

Anyone judged to have “disrespected” or “misused” the national anthem will now confront three years’ imprisonment, carrying out a serious of incidents in which Hong Kong soccer fans booed their own anthem.

Former Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kei, who has re-opened a bookstore in Taiwan after that he and four colleagues were detained by Chinese police for books they sold, joins a candlelight vigil in Taipei for the 31st anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre, June 4, 2020.

Credit: RFA

Taiwan vows to help keep flame burning

Effective filibustering in LegCo had stalled the national anthem law for months, and was cited among the reasons Beijing needed to bypass the legislature to impose hugely unpopular national security legislation.

Meanwhile, some people gathered across Hong Kong at smaller anniversary vigils, while seven Catholic churches said they would host a commemorative mass on evening to mark the anniversary.

On the democratic island of Taiwan, hundreds of people gathered in Taipei to light candles and hold a minute’s silence to mark the anniversary.

Participant Hui Chin said the action was largely taken in solidarity with individuals of Hong Kong in the face of the police ban and the national security law.

“We want to tell our friends in Hong Kong by lighting our candles, which represent the fight for freedom, than we can do that for you here in Taiwan,” Hui said. “Like the Olympics, we won’t allow the flame go out.”

“We will also show to the Chinese Communist Party with this actions that we defintely won’t be intimidated by them; that nobody has forgotten June 4, 1989,” Hui said.

Former Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kei, who has re-opened a bookstore in Taiwan after that he and four colleagues were detained by Chinese police for books they sold in Hong Kong, said any marking of the anniversary is going to be considered illegal after the national security law is imposed on Hong Kong, however.

“They will more than likely want to stop Hong Kong people’s marking of ,” Lam said. “But there exists a lot of room here; they are able to come by plane.”

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said the date has been effectively erased from the calendar in China.

“There once many days that were lost to the calendar in Taiwan too,” Tsai wrote on her Facebook page, in a mention of the island’s authoritarian past and its struggle for democracy. “But we got them all right back, one by one.”

“Now we can face the future together, because we don’t have to hide what happened in yesteryear.”

Tsai’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has presided over a “transitional justice” program to heal wounds from the then ruling Kuomintang’s dictatorial days.

“Free Taiwan supports Hong Kong’s freedom,” Tsai wrote.

Former President Ma Ying-jeou said in a Facebook post that mainland China has been stuck in the post- era, with dissidents still detained for mentioning the massacre in public.

Reported by Man Hoi-tsan and Tseng Yat-yiu for RFA’s Cantonese Service, and by Gao Feng for the Mandarin Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.