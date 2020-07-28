In photos: Saying bye-bye to John Lewis Members of the general public view the coffin of United StatesRep John Lewis as he depends on state at the United States Capitol on Tuesday, July28 The public watching is happening outside due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaquenette Ferguson of Oxon Hill, Maryland, gets her photo taken next to a Lewis picture near the Capitol actions.

A funeral is held for Lewis as he depends on state at the United States Capitol on Monday, July 27.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic governmental candidate, gos to Lewis' coffin in addition to his spouse, Jill, on Monday.

People wait in line at the base of the United States Capitol to pay their respects to John Lewis on Monday.

People pay their respects to Lewis at the United StatesCapitol The masks state "good trouble," which referrals among Lewis' preferred phrases. "Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble," he tweeted in 2018.

A military honor guard brings Lewis' coffin in the Capitol rotunda.

Vice President Mike Pence and his spouse, Karen, see Lewis' coffin on the actions of the United States Capitol on Monday.

The American flag flies at half-staff outside the Capitol.

Lewis' flag-draped coffin is brought to the Capitol.

A guard peers into the Capitol rotunda.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speak at an event Monday prior to Lewis' coffin got to the Capitol.

A hearse carrying Lewis' coffin drives on Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, on Monday.

People collect at Black Lives Matter Plaza to watch Lewis' funeral procession.

People in Montgomery, Alabama, wait in line to view Lewis' body at the state Capitol on Sunday, July 26.

AlabamaGov Kay Ivey stands in the entrance as military pallbearers bring Lewis' coffin on Sunday.

Lewis' coffin is pulled a by horse-drawn carriage over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday.

The horse-drawn carriage crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

An Alabama state cannon fodder salutes Lewis' coffin in Selma.

A male puts flower petals on the Edmund Pettus Bridge prior to Lewis' coffin was pulled across.

TheRev Darryl Caldwell speaks as Lewis depends on repose throughout a service in Troy, Alabama, on Saturday, July25 Lewis was born simply beyond Troy.

Fraternity members sing in front of Lewis' coffin at the service in Troy.

People take totally free masks as they get to the funeral in Troy.

Lewis' sibling Rosa Mae Tyner speaks throughout the Troy service.