Thousands gather on the streets of Tel Aviv in Israel to protest job losses caused by coronavirus 

Advertisement

Thousands of protestors gathered in the streets of Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday to protest against the Israeli government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The demonstrators were complaining about the curbs taken by the government which has light emitting diode to a few job losses in a number of sectors, while small and self-employed business are angry over a failure to deliver school funding that was promised to them by the government.

Around 300 police officers were called to the city’s Rabin Square to manage the situation and maintain social distancing, though the majority of protestors were conforming to the two-metre regulations and wearing face coverings.

Thousands of protestors gathered in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square (pictured) on Saturday to protest against the country’s handling of the coronavirus crisis

Protestors did their utmost to conform to two-metre social distancing rules put in place by the government as well as wore face masks to protect themselves from the virus

Around 300 cops were called to the square to make sure social distancing rules were maintained during the protests

Protest organiser Shai Berman told Israel’s public radio: ‘There is really a very grave crisis of confidence between us and the government.

‘We are part of an extremely large public which is feeling growing distress and wants to demonstrate and simply will not believe the promises.’

Demonstrators organized banners saying ‘Let Us Breathe’ echoing statements made during the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Protests organized several banners in the city square, including some which said ‘Let Us Breathe’

Self-employed people and small businesses have complained a lack of financial aid promised to them by the Government is not delivered to them quickly enough

The country has suffered a few job losses since the country returned into lockdown after restrictions were eased in May, with the leisure and entertainment sectors badly hit

Israel had initially gone into lockdown in March following a spike in infections but the government faced public and economic pressure to reopen the country again

Student unions also attended the protest as many young adults have been forced out of work by the pandemic. Performing arts groups were also present as the leisure and entertainment sectors have been hit hard by the crisis.

Following calls to improve public life and the country’s economic situation, Israel lifted some lockdown restrictions in May after a month-and-a-half in strict lockdown.

However, the country was forced to retract certain relaxations as infections rose once again. Public pools, bars, nightclubs, gyms and event venues were forced to close because of this.

Israeli protesters chanted slogans during the demonstrations against the government’s abandonment of the country’s self-employed

Student unions attended the Tel Aviv protests as a few young people have lost job opportunities all through the worldwide coronavirus pandemic

A protest organiser claimed there was a critical lack of confidence between the people and the Israeli Goverment, led by Benjamin Netanyahu (pictured on placard)

On Friday, Israel recorded 1,500 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily total the country has faced since the global pandemic began

The country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, told activists: ‘We will meet our commitments including hastening the immediate payments that individuals want to give you.’

Israel recorded 1,500 new infections on Friday, the highest number of daily cases registered to date by the country.

The over all number of cases sits at 37,000, including 350 deaths.

Israeli cops were involved in a stand-off with protestors at a main junction near the Tel-Aviv square on Saturday night throughout their anti-government protests

Protestors also chose to sit in the streets of Tel-Aviv to stop the city moving throughout their late night demonstrations in the city