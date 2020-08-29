Thousands gather in Washington to protest police violence against Black Americans

Standing on the actions of the Lincoln Memorial, where theRev Martin Luther King Jr. notoriously set out a vision for consistency in between white and Black individuals 57 years back, his kid provided a sobering tip about the perseverance of police cruelty and racist violence targeting Black Americans.

“We must never forget the American nightmare of racist violence exemplified when Emmett Till was murdered on this day in 1955, and the criminal justice system failed to convict his killers,” stated Martin Luther King III, speaking to thousands who collected Friday to celebrate the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

“Sixty-five years later (after Till’s murder), we still struggle for justice — demilitarizing the police, dismantling mass incarceration, and declaring as determinately as we can that Black lives matter,” King stated.

Even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, numerous felt obliged to sign up with civil liberties supporters in Washington to highlight a scourge of police and vigilante violence that paved the way to what numerous feel is a past due numeration on racial oppression. Some stood in sweltering temperature levels in lines that went for a number of blocks, as organizers took temperature levels as part of coronavirus procedures. Organizers advised participants to practice social distancing and wear …

Read The Full Article