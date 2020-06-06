Thousands expected to attend anti-racism protests across UK despite ministers warning against mass gatherings

Thousands of anti-racism protestors are set to attend demonstrations across the UK this weekend – despite authorities warnings that such mass gatherings are banned below the coronavirus lockdown.

Rallies shall be held in cities together with London, Bristol, Manchester, Sheffield, Newcastle and Leicester with supporters demanding an finish to institutional discrimination.

It comes as worldwide anger continued to develop over the dying of George Floyd, a black father-of-one within the US metropolis of Minneapolis final week.





The 46-year-old died after a white police officer pressed a knee onto his neck for 9 minutes – despite the previous bouncer being unarmed and never showing to resist arrest.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with homicide.

Although Black Lives Matter protests have already been held in London and Birmingham this week, the weekend gatherings are expected to be the largest but.

In the capital, attendees will converge on Parliament Square on Saturday after which on the US Embassy on Sunday.

But ministers say that, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, such mass rallies won’t solely be illegal however a threat to public well being

Speaking on the day by day Downing Street press briefing on Friday night, well being secretary Matt Hancock mentioned he was “appalled” by the dying of Mr Floyd however confused that coronavirus guidelines remained in place.

“I perceive why individuals are deeply upset however we’re nonetheless going through a well being disaster and coronavirus stays an actual risk,” he mentioned.

“The motive that it’s critical that individuals stick to the principles this weekend is to shield themselves and their household from this horrific illness.

“So please, for the safety of your loved ones, do not attend large gatherings including demonstrations of more than six people.”

His feedback had been echoed by house secretary Priti Patel who posted on Twitter that individuals mustn’t collect in teams bigger than six.

She added: “Please for the protection of all of us, don’t attend massive gatherings – together with protests – of greater than six individuals this weekend…

“Coronavirus stays an actual risk and folks should shield themselves and their households from this horrific illness.”

In the US, protests are actually coming into their second weekend with police there accused of widespread brutality against demonstrators.