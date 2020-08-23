Thousands evacuated as two storms head for southern US

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Ben Rich reports on the current storm projection

Thousands of individuals have actually been evacuated from parts of the Caribbean and southern US as two storms tore through the area on Sunday.

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura have actually brought high winds and rough seas, triggering damage to locations of Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Heavy rains have actually likewise damaged the US area of Puerto Rico.

Marco is anticipated to make landfall in the US state of Louisiana on Monday, with Laura striking Texas by Thursday.



Residents of New Orleans have actually been attempting to make their residential or commercial properties storm-proof





But forecasters state that Laura might swing east towards Louisiana, and it might be the very first time in taped history that the state has actually been struck by two synchronised cyclones.

In reaction to the storms, US President Donald Trump has actually provided a catastrophe statement for Louisiana, buying federal help to collaborate relief efforts. On …