Thousands disregarded health guidance over the weekend despite rising coronavirus cases in more than a dozen states

The vacation weekend push for a return to regular life comes as health officers proceed to warn that the US has not contained the virus. So far, more than 1.6 million Americans have been contaminated and at the very least 98,223 have died, in line with information from Johns Hopkins University.

In 10 states, the variety of new cases is on the decline, whereas it appears to be regular in 22 states, in line with the information.

But in 18 states — together with Georgia, Arkansas, California and Alabama — the variety of new cases is rising.

That did not look like a concern for a few of the hundreds of beachgoers who spent the weekend in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

“My family has the same mindset as me and we kind of just agreed that if we get it, we get it. We’re going to handle it as a family and get over it,” one beachgoer informed CNN’s Gary Tuchman.

Second peak is feasible, officers say

In Arkansas, the place health officers reported a pool celebration final week resulted in a cluster of recent cases, the governor mentioned the state was experiencing a second peak.

Despite the warning, crowds gathered over the weekend in Lake Hamilton, Arkansas, the place Karen Lee informed CNN affiliate KARK there have been many individuals going with out masks.

“We’re all just embracing it,” Lee informed the information station. “I could get killed by Covid today or I could get hit by a bus or a car tomorrow. I am practicing proper hand washing and hygiene.”

Officials with the World Health Organization mentioned this week a second peak throughout this primary wave of the virus is feasible — particularly if international locations discontinue public health and social measures that assist sluggish the virus’ unfold.

The second wave of the pandemic would probably not hit earlier than the fall, however a second peak in this primary wave might be a lot sooner, officers mentioned.

“We need to be also cognizant of the fact that the disease can jump up at any time. We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now that it’s going to keep going down and that we’re going to get a number of months to get ready for a second wave — we may get a second peak in this wave,” Dr. Mike Ryan, government director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, mentioned Monday.

Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO infectious illness epidemiologist, mentioned “all countries need to remain on high alert” and be capable of “rapidly detect cases.”

“A hallmark of coronaviruses is its ability to amplify in certain settings, its ability to cause transmission — or super spreading events. And we are seeing in a number of situations in these closed settings. When the virus has an opportunity, it can transmit readily,” Van Kerkhove mentioned.

How officers are responding

To keep away from a rise in new cases, state and native officers are working to implement the restrictions in place throughout most of the nation.

Health officers in St. Louis County, Missouri, issued a journey advisory Monday after movies surfaced from Lake of the Ozarks, the place a whole bunch crowded a pool celebration.

“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page mentioned in a assertion.

The county mentioned those that had been in the space ought to self-quarantine for 2 weeks in the event that they did not apply social distancing.

In Houston, Texas, officers introduced Sunday authorities would start implementing capability limits after the metropolis obtained a whole bunch of complaints over the weekend of bars and eating places that had been violating these limits.

In Rhode Island, cops and park rangers had been stationed at East Matunuck and Scarborough state seashores to make sure residents had been sporting masks and following social distancing restrictions.

“It’s definitely not the same beach experience,” Department of Environmental Management spokesperson Michael Healey informed CNN affiliate WPRI

There will now not be lifeguards on responsibility, parking might be restricted and entry to bogs, altering rooms and concessions is now not allowed, in line with the information station.

In southern California, officers shut down the Eaton Canyon Natural Areas and Trails for a part of Sunday and all of Monday after “overwhelming crowds,” CNN affiliate KCBS reported.

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks & Recreation mentioned authorities had been monitoring the space however that was not sufficient.

“The large number of visitors to Eaton Canyon this weekend have made it evident that many people are not practicing key requirements and recommendations set forth by Public Health … such as wearing face coverings, physical distancing and avoiding crowded areas,” the division mentioned, in line with the affiliate.

More than half of states investigating coronavirus-related sickness

Meanwhile, officers in at the very least 26 states are additionally investigating a whole bunch of cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in youngsters, a situation docs imagine is linked to coronavirus.

Those states embody California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas and Washington.

A CNN survey of health departments throughout the nation recognized more than 350 confirmed and potential cases of the syndrome — almost half of that are in New York.

Symptoms don’t appear to be the traditional signs of coronavirus and will principally embody abdomen ache and vomiting, together with fever and maybe a rash, the consultants informed different docs throughout a assembly final week organized by the CDC.

The syndrome seems to develop two to 6 weeks after an infection with coronavirus and impacts principally youngsters who had been completely wholesome beforehand.