Thousands Died Because Of NY’s Governor

President Trump, in remarks made at a Rose Garden press conference, slammed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for “poor management” that led to the deaths of thousands of senior citizens.

The President remarked how New York failed to make use of the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship sent in late March to aid in the coronavirus fight.

The ship, he said, could have been used for the elderly rather than forcing them into nursing homes.

“We could have used that (USNS Comfort) for our senior citizens. We could have used it for other people,” Trump lamented. “They could have used it instead of sending our seniors back into nursing homes that were infected, where you lost thousands of people.”

“Thousands of people in New York died because of poor management by the governor,” he reiterated. “And it’s a very sad thing to see and very sad to watch and very sad to look at those statistics.”

Cuomo Lied, Seniors Died

Perhaps now that Trump has said something about it, the media will finally be forced to address the massive scandal plaguing Cuomo’s administration.

Sure, they’ll run cover for him, but the facts are already out there, and the facts need a little sunlight so the American people can see the extent of Cuomo’s incompetence.

The death toll in nursing homes in New York has exceeded 6,000 at an absolute minimum, considering Cuomo’s administration has been caught shifting criteria to lower the numbers.

The Democrat governor issued an order on March 25th stating, “No resident shall be ­denied readmission or admission to NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19,” then failed to reverse the directive for six weeks as deaths mounted.

He tried blaming the move on President Trump, a lie so far gone that even the left-leaning Politifact rated it “mostly false”, arguing that the administration didn’t force nursing homes’ hands and by contrast, Cuomo left them feeling that “they had no choice but to accept these patients.”

Cuomo on Dead Seniors: Oh Well

While Trump called the scandal a “very sad thing to see,” Cuomo had a decidedly different reaction.

In practically daring the federal government to initiate an investigation into his handling of nursing homes, the governor also completely shrugged off those who died and their families’ losses.

“Older people, vulnerable people are going to die from this virus. That is going to happen despite whatever you do,” said Cuomo.

He has since started selling posters celebrating his response to COVID-19 and made appearances on late-night television to brag about his efforts.

That’s the guy the media wants you to believe is a beacon of leadership during a crisis.