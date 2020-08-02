Thousands demonstrate against Netanyahu as Israel protests gain strength | Israel

Thousands of demonstrators took the streets outside Benjamin Netanyahu’s house over the weekend, in what appeared to be the largest protest to date calling for the embattled Israeli prime minister to resign.

Rallies on Saturday night were held in Jerusalem, home to the official residence of the 70-year-old leader, as well as his beach house in central Israel, near Tel Aviv, and at dozens of road intersections across the country.

Throughout the summer, thousands of Israelis have crammed roads and squares, calling for Netanyahu to resign, protesting his government’s handling of the country’s coronavirus crisis and charges of alleged corruption.

While Netanyahu has attempted to downplay it, the movement shows little sign of abating, with gatherings peaking at the start and end of the country’s weekend on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Hebrew media speculated that at least 10,000 people demonstrated in central Jerusalem on Saturday night, although it was hard to gauge the real size of the protest at a normally busy intersection.

Thousands marched through the streets, waving Israeli flags and blowing on horns. Others held banners that said “Crime Minister” and “Go to Prison”.

The rallies are the largest Israel has seen since the 2011 “social justice” protests over the country’s high cost of living. Netanyahu is facing an ongoing corruption trial, on charges he denies, and allegations of undemocratic power-grabs to remain in office. Meanwhile, a surge in…