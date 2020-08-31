Thousands ask for a statue of Chadwick Boseman to replace a Confederate memorial in his hometown

In the wake of his death, more than 4,000 individuals signed an online petition contacting the Anderson Confederate Memorial in Anderson, South Carolina– where Boseman is from– to be changed.
“I believe the community should come together to honor someone from Anderson, South Carolina that was able to change the movie industry. He opened many doors for many young black people with his leading roles in movies such as Black Panther or Marshall. It is only natural that his hometown honors what he did. There is no need for political controversy in this decision.”
The petition, resolved to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts,Gov Henry McMaster, and regional agents, urges the legislators to put the Confederate statue in a museum rather.
Representatives for the mayor and the guv did not instantly react to CNN’s demand for remark.