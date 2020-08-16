Thousands arrested as protesters call Belarusian election rigged

Protests continue in Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko declared his re-election this week. The opposition calls the vote “rigged” and is challenging the results despite a violent crackdown by government forces. #CNN #News
Protests continue in Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko declared his re-election this week. The opposition calls the vote "rigged" and is challenging the results...
