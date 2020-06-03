Thousands around the world protest George Floyd’s death in global display of solidarity

There continues to be a small group of protesters in Los Angeles exterior the mayor’s residence, and police are actually starting to make arrests, hours after curfew.

Many of the protesters are nonetheless sitting on the floor, with their palms up collectively, chanting “Peaceful protest,” stated CNN Correspondent Kyung Lah on the scene.

“One by one, you see two officers move forward. You can see the two officers move forward, lean down, ask the protester to stand up, turn around, put their hands behind them, and then they’re led away,” Lah stated.

As the protesters are led away, the remaining crowd sitting on the floor cheer for them. The arrested protesters are then lined up in opposition to a wall, the place they offer the police their info and are bused out to be additional processed elsewhere, stated Lah.

Compared to the scuffles and arrests going down in different elements of the nation, this scene is remarkably calm and orderly — in line with the peaceable tone of the protests all day.

“We’ve been out here for hours with these protesters. It has been incredibly peaceful. We haven’t seen any signs in the main protest group of any looting. There was a couple reports of looting but they did not appear to be with these protest groups,” Lah stated.

“They have been supportive of one another. People in the apartments and the houses that they’ve walked by have run out to give them water, encouraging them to keep going.”

Hundreds arrested: The Los Angeles Police Department have arrested lots of of protesters, stated spokesperson Tony Im.

The protests occurred in totally different elements of the metropolis and county immediately, together with Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, and the residential neighborhood of Hancock Park, the place Mayor Eric Garcetti resides.

