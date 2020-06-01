Thousands around the world protest against George Floyd’s death in global display of solidarity

Over the weekend demonstrators gathered in London, Berlin and Auckland, amongst different cities, to protest against police brutality in solidarity with the US crowds.

Some contributors marched to the US embassy in the capital’s Nine Elms space.

Germany

Crowds gathered in Berlin in entrance of the US embassy on Saturday and Sunday. Participants wore face masks and carried indicators declaring “Black lives matter” and “Justice can’t wait”.

Denmark

Chants of “no justice, no peace” had been heard In the streets of Copenhagen on Sunday, as protesters marched over Floyd’s death. Some rallied exterior the Danish capital’s US embassy.

Italy

In Milan, crowds held a flashmob close to the metropolis’s US consulate on Thursday.

New Zealand

Protests over Floyd’s killing had been held in a number of places throughout New Zealand on Monday. Thousands held demonstrations and vigils in locations together with Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Canada

Several protests had been additionally held in Canada throughout the weekend, as crowds rallied against alleged police brutality.

On Saturday, demonstrators in Toronto chanted slogans related to the Back Lives Matter motion.

And on Sunday, hundreds gathered in Vancouver in a present of solidarity with US protesters.

Further worldwide demonstrations are anticipated in the coming days, as unrest in the US continues over Floyd’s death.

At least three rallies have been deliberate in a number of Australian cities. One is scheduled in Sydney on Tuesday, one for Brisbane on Saturday and one for Melbourne on Saturday,

Thousands have marked themselves as attending in every of the protests’ Facebook occasion pages.