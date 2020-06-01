Thousands around the world protest against George Floyd’s death in global display of solidarity

By
Jackson Delong
-

Over the weekend demonstrators gathered in London, Berlin and Auckland, amongst different cities, to protest against police brutality in solidarity with the US crowds.

In London, protesters rallied in Trafalgar Square on Sunday morning, in defiance of Britain’s lockdown guidelines which prohibit massive gatherings.

Some contributors marched to the US embassy in the capital’s Nine Elms space.

Germany

Crowds gathered in Berlin in entrance of the US embassy on Saturday and Sunday. Participants wore face masks and carried indicators declaring “Black lives matter” and “Justice can’t wait”.

Denmark

Chants of “no justice, no peace” had been heard In the streets of Copenhagen on Sunday, as protesters marched over Floyd’s death. Some rallied exterior the Danish capital’s US embassy.

People protest during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of the US Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 31, 2020 (Photo by Ida Guldbaek Arentsen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT

Italy

In Milan, crowds held a flashmob close to the metropolis’s US consulate on Thursday.

Flash mob under the American consulate in Milan on 28 May 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.

New Zealand

Protests over Floyd’s killing had been held in a number of places throughout New Zealand on Monday. Thousands held demonstrations and vigils in locations together with Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Protestors march down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Canada

Several protests had been additionally held in Canada throughout the weekend, as crowds rallied against alleged police brutality.

On Saturday, demonstrators in Toronto chanted slogans related to the Back Lives Matter motion.

Protesters chanting slogans during a rally in Toronto, Canada, on May 30, 2020. (Photo by Arindam Shivaani/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

And on Sunday, hundreds gathered in Vancouver in a present of solidarity with US protesters.

Thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration to protest against racism in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Further worldwide demonstrations are anticipated in the coming days, as unrest in the US continues over Floyd’s death.

At least three rallies have been deliberate in a number of Australian cities. One is scheduled in Sydney on Tuesday, one for Brisbane on Saturday and one for Melbourne on Saturday,

Thousands have marked themselves as attending in every of the protests’ Facebook occasion pages.

