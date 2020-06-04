“We’re seeing much more [buyout] activity right now while there is so much uncertainty,” said Andrew Challenger, vice president of outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. “Voluntary programs can be a good first step if you’re looking at reducing headcounts. It maybe saves positions of some people who would like to have a future with the company, and offers choices for those considering making a life change. It can be a valuable program for both employers and employees.”

He along with other experts say that voluntary buyouts also may help with employee morale all through at a hard time.

“Companies don’t like letting people go,” he said. “And if people are willing to leave voluntarily on good terms, the company might be able to more easily bring them back on if business conditions improve.”

They may also help reduce labor costs by encouraging more senior, generally speaking more highly paid employees to leave and thus reduce average labor costs. Many buyout offers are in relation to a formula that facets in time spent at the organization. And the voluntary nature of this system might reduce steadily the threat of lawsuits from involuntary dismissals.

American Airlines AAL All the major airlines have announced buyout plans in a effort to cut costs facing the plunge in flights. So far, the only one to announce results is, which said that 4,500 pilots and flight attendants had taken an offer at the time of a month ago. More buyouts and early retirements are coming at American.

Boein BA Separately, aircraft makerannounced that 5,520 people took “voluntary layoff” offers recently. But it has since notified nearly 7,000 other employees of i nvoluntary layoffs, and is considering additional layoffs later in the year to get to a targeted 1 6,000 job cuts.

It’s not merely the battered aviation industry that has announced buyout plans. Tech company Kickstarter and hospital system Lee Health, based in Florida, have also announced buyout programs according to Challenger. Neither company responded to a request for comment.

Financial firm TIAA confirmed it is offering lucrative packages that could pay employees up to 91 weeks of base pay, match last year’s cash bonus, and pay up to 18 months of employer-subsidized medical coverage.

The package was offered to two-thirds of the firm’s 16,500 employees global, or about 11,000 offers. But the organization expects only 5% to 7% of the who have the offer encourage it — or under 800 employees.

Even that modest simply take rate is far greater than normal for a buyout offer.

“Early retirement offers or buyouts typically see a take rate of 2% to 3%,” said Alex Alonso, chief knowledge officer of the Society for Human Resource Management. He added that other companies may have a straight lower simply take rate.

“People just aren’t ready to take these offers,” he said.

Also, the “voluntary” nature of some buyout programs are not absolutely all that voluntary. Some employees are understandably concerned that if they turn down a buyout, they might end up being laid off with only a fraction – if any – of the huge benefits offered in the package.

So a lot of who get buyout offers are weighing the chance of a layoff in their calculation, said Alonso. “They are thinking specifically, ‘If I take the offer now, will I be better off or will I be worse off?'”

For example, American Airlines recently notified 17,000 managers and support staff of plans to cut 30% of the jobs in their areas by fall. They were offered either packages which could pay half a year at one-third of their normal pay, along side 250,000 frequent flyer miles plus five years of travel benefits, or only 3 months at one-third pay, but with 21 months of health benefits and 10 years of travel benefits.

That was the carrot. The stick: Those who were involuntarily laid off would not get severance. And they would stick to payroll only through Sept. 30, when prohibitions against involuntary layoffs in the federal airline bailout bill expire.

Have you accepted a buyout? Would you be willing to talk to us about your choice? If so, please contact writer Chris Isidore at [email protected]