Thousands across the country continue George Floyd demonstrations for the 12th straight day 

Troops suited up in riot gear surrounded a barricaded White House on Saturday as Washington D.C. prepared for the largest George Floyd protest yet.

Activists have called for thousands of individuals to descend on the nation’s capital as the United States enters the twelfth straight day of demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism.

D.C. braced itself with members of the National Guard guarding famous landmarks and patrolling a new pedestrian-only demonstration area where streets were closed off to all or any traffic.

The White House remained a fortress, with black fences between seven and nine feet high erected around its perimeter cutting off protesters, as D.C.’s mayor formally renamed the street outside ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’.

The D.C. protests will undoubtedly be joined by many more as hundreds of thousands are required to turn out across the country.

Among the other demonstrations taking place are protests before Philadelphia’s famed art museum, outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s official residence in addition to protests throughout New York state, New York City, Georgia and in Chicago.

In North Carolina, mourners and protesters stood side by side as a memorial and public viewing for George Floyd’s body occured.

Hundreds of cars lined up to pay for their respects to the man whose death has sparked protests all over the world.

As of soon after midday, at the very least 6,000 had already gathered in Washington D.C., split up between The Lincoln Memorial and those near the White House.

D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham said the event ‘may be one of the largest that we’ve had in the city’ but would not invest in a number. He added that no arrests were created from protests since Tuesday and he hoped the streak would continue.’

As day broke on Saturday, police closed down a lot of downtown D.C. to traffic and a pedestrian-only demonstration area was created between the southern boundary of the Mall and L Street NW to the north.

The city’s metro system also announced it was reopening cars closed due to coronavirus to boost rider capacity.

Saturday’s protests are not being run by one group or companies with dozens announced across the capital and likely to mix and merge with one another throughout the day. No leaders are scheduled to speak with no agenda has been set as various grassroots movements join forces.

The demonstrations are expected to perform though the day with some likely to stay until Sunday morning.

They will target city officials and buildings as well as government buildings.

Demonstrations will undoubtedly be held before the U.S. Senate office buildings, the D.C. government’s Wilson Building, at Judiciary Square and Freedom Plaza, and the White House.

The number expected has been difficult to calculate as agencies normally able to predict a number have now been off duty or scaled back as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Washington Post, the Park has stopped issuing protest permits and in-person meetings between agencies and community organizers have now been halted.

‘We anticipate the largest demonstrations in relation to numbers that we’ve noticed in the city to date,’ said Police Chief Peter Newsham.

‘And we anticipate that the protesters will continue to be as peaceful as they have now been over the past few days.’

In preparation, the D.C. Metro system in reopening the first and last cars to improve capacity for rail riders.

The cars were closed off earlier in the coronavirus pandemic to help keep train operators from getting together with passengers.

They have said the move will undoubtedly be indefinite, not only for Saturday.

The first of the protesters formed groups outside the White House and along 16th street nearby where D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ painted in giant yellow letters on Friday.

She also formally renamed a street in front of the White House ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’ in tribute.

The move escalated the mayor’s feud with President Trump who she’s got sparred with over the last week for control over law enforcement on the city’s streets.

Bowser’s chief of staff John Falcicchio told The Washington Post they were to remind the president and law enforcement that the city’s allegiance would be to peaceful demonstrators’.

As the crowds outside grew larger and larger, NBC journalist Monica Alba said that reporters were told that President Trump just isn’t expected to appear on camera on Saturday. The president had no scheduled public appearances but continued to tweet as he marked the anniversary of the D-day landings and shared videos celebrated his own Make America Great Again supporters.

Protesters awaiting the start of a formal demonstration were met with music and people offering free snacks while increasingly more member of the National Guard were seen streaming inside the White House fences. Vendors also sold bottles of water and Black Lives Matter t-shirts.

All of the protesters wore masks or face coverings as the danger of coronavirus spread continues.

USA Today reporter Rebecca Morin described the atmosphere as the main demonstrations kicked off around midday as a block party feel as people sang and danced before beginning a march on the White House at 12pm.

Shortly after midday, larger chants started near Layette Square, group being light emitting diode by a young girl crying ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’. Another band of young girls chanted: ‘We are young, but we are strong’.

The heavy presence of police in the nation’s capital continues Saturday despite protests over the last amount of days remaining peaceful and a lifting of the curfew in the city on Thursday.

The President has come under fire from Mayor Bowser and others for his handling of the protest set off by George Floyd’s death.

She called for the withdrawal of all federal police officers and National Guard troops from the city’s streets after the tense scenes between law enforcement and protesters on Sunday and Monday ended and peaceful protesters won the upper hand.

Bowser added that it had become apparent that their presence was ‘unnecessary’ and might be ‘counterproductive to ensuring the protesters remain peaceful’.

The continued protests in D.C. kicked off as thousands of mourners arrived at George Floyd’s memorial in North Carolina.

Local authorities anticipate somewhere within 30,000 to 40,000 individuals to come to the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters in Raeford, North Carolina.

Floyd’s human body arrived to the center as long lines formed outside the center as people came to pay their respects, WTVD reports.

The father is an indigenous of North Carolina, originally from Fayetteville.

Mourners could be seen wearing masks and various shirts with George Floyd’s face on it, with messages like ‘I Can’t Breathe’ in it.

Protesters joined them carrying ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs and wearing face masks.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags located at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Following the Saturday service, Floyd’s human body will head off to Houston where there will be a public viewing. Floyd grew up in Houston and spent a lot of his time in the Texas city.

Floyd died on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder, put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as that he lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn’t breathe.

Three other Minneapolis police – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – were charged on Wednesday with aiding and abetting murder in Floyd’s death.