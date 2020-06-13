Thousand of administrative offenses recorded for violation of health and safety regulations – Police – Panorama

Armenian police officers have lodged 31,588 administrative offenses proceedings to date for violating state of emergency rules imposed to retain the coronavirus, in accordance with figures from the Police of Armenia. According to the source, the external service units of the Police continue monitoring the situation through the entire republic to guarantee the implementation of the safety rules and anti-epidemic measures set by the Commandant in charge of the state of emergency.

Only on June 12, 1272 cases of breach of health and safety regulations were recorded and respective protocols were filed. The most common violations were failures to follow social distancing, lack of protective gear and lack of safeguards at the places of employment.