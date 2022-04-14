Lena Nazaryan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction, at today’s plenary sitting of the National Assembly, when she made remarkable hints about communicating with the peoples across the border, then referred to the opposition and noted that the latter constantly rejects the government’s proposals to meet and get answers. “He does not lose much, because everything has been said and is being said. They also need to be understood correctly. Can’t they go out after the conversation without parentheses and continue to pretend to be unaware? As if they are ignorant, therefore irresponsible. “They have chosen a very convenient status of a pseudo-opposition.”

Lena Nazaryan continued ․ “But I am surprised by the attitude of the civil society. Two months ago, women were in front of the government building, the day before, there were victims again at the border. They demanded to dig deeper trenches, to do fortification work at the border, to take the contractors to the border instead of the recruits, as if the life of the contractors was less important. To my surprise, these honorable women, representatives of civil society, did not say a resolute demand to the government to go and sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, close the page of the war and go for solutions. I do not try to shape the agendas of the opposition or civil society, but one thing is clear to me. In fact, this government, which advances the peace agenda, is the most progressive of all. “

According to Lena Nazaryan ․ “As a rule, there should be more progressive opposition and civil society. He hopes that during the meetings with the citizens and the families of the killed servicemen, I see that the peace agenda has a very wide public consensus. I join it, I support the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN