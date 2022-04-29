President of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali “South Caucasus. Development և Partnership ”conference mocked the people who in 2019. They said Karabakh is Armenia, now they agree that Karabakh is Azerbaijan.

“Even before the events in Ukraine, the international community has always openly defended the territorial integrity of Georgia and Moldova. But when it came to us, the message was: “Make peace with Armenia.” But how can we make peace with the aggressor who has invaded our lands? We have tried to achieve this for 17 years, we are convinced that it is impossible.

Then we saw the following. The more we try to achieve peace, the more hostile the aggressor becomes. Armenia had already started threatening a new war. They used to say, “Karabakh is Armenia,” and now they say, “Karabakh is Azerbaijan.” And who says that? The same people who in 2019 Karabakh was considered Armenian. “We have created new realities with our own hands, our spirit, our strength,” Ali said.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN