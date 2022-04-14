The office of the third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has published a document with an attached note.
“The parties negotiating a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2016 This is the first three paragraphs of the proposal document submitted by the OSCE Minsk Group in August 2010.
Are these suggestions like the phased version?
The question is addressed to the people who read and understand what is clearly written in white (the emphasis is ours), not to those who are well aware of all this, but who deliberately falsify the NK negotiation process and fail the negotiations.
History will not be distorted. “
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.