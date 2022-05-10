“It is an open struggle, should the Armenian people have its state, statehood or not?” “This is the problem, and those who have come to power and handed over the territories easily, never intend to leave the homeland and statehood for generations, especially when all economic and political proceedings are directed to Turkey,” he said at the “Mirror” club. Poet Khachik Manukyan, speaking about the dangers threatening Armenia and Artsakh.

“I follow specialists, for example, Ruben Melkonyan, who clearly explains that the Turks will swallow you, gives examples, mentions that their holidays are the ones that are victories over the Armenians. Their generation is growing up with plans to exterminate the Armenians. And if you go there, you make their job easier… Their centuries-old plan is to liberate this country from us, to make Armenia their next vilayet, ”says Khachik Manukyan.

According to the poet. Those who are driven to that “friendship” are in self-deception, and they are also trying to keep the people in deception. It is good that there are forces that are trying to sober up. It is ridiculous to say that this was a robber, he is a robber, but when they say they deceive you, take you to eat, they do not understand… The man (Nikol Pashinyan-GH) says, I could have done that “If it were not for these victims, the person would simply say, ‘That’ poor ‘boy does not know what else to say so that they can understand correctly, they still do not understand.”

According to Khachik Manukyan, Nikol Pashinyan wants to leave because he realized that he had largely lost his program. “He has lost what he was constantly talking about: I bring peace in the region, but now, when you get acquainted with the political events, you see that it turns out that everyone is obliged to speak, be guided by some plans, and who They are cut off from culture and roots, they are defeated. We are defeated in this process, we go to the consumption, the elimination, we give our territories one by one, reasoning that we want peace, as if the Azeris lived here… I can also say that everything is our Mountainous Armenia, it is the Armenian plateau, well Let us be guided by this truth. ”

According to him, Ilham Aliyev became more arrogant after the war, as he saw that Armenians do not go to maintain a state and statehood, but go to defeat.

Gohar HAKOBYAN