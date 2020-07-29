Thorbjorn Olesen plays first event for a year at this week’s Hero Open | Golf News





Thorbjorn Olesen is back in action this week

Thorbjorn Olesen go back to top-flight action this week at the Hero Open after his European Tour suspension was raised previously this month.

Olesen has actually not played full-field competition golf because last year’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, after which he was apprehended following a flight from Nashville to London implicated of sexual attack, attack by beating and being intoxicated on an airplane.

The Ryder Cup star was charged for all 3 declared offenses and summoned to appear at Isleworth Crown Court for a trial which was arranged to start on May 11, however procedures have actually now been postponed up until December 2021 at the earliest. Olesen has actually pleaded innocent to the charges.

The European Tour accepted raise their suspension on Olesen completing up until the trial is finished, and the Dane is at Forest of Arden this week for the Hero Open – the second of 6 occasions on the UK Swing this summer season.

Olesen has actually been drawn to play along with 2008 Ryder Cup gamer Oliver Wilson and increasing Belgian star Thomas Detry, the threeball heading to the first tee at 8: 15 am on Thursday, with live first round protection start at 12 pm on Sky Sports Golf.

The 30-year- old, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a member of Thomas Bjorn’s triumphant Ryder Cup team in Paris in 2018, has actually seen his world ranking plunge from 62 nd to 207 th throughout his year of lack of exercise.

He was at first prohibited from completing pending the result of his trial, however the “significant and unparalleled” hold-ups in the legal procedure triggered the European Tour to approve Olesen a reprieve for the next 18 months.

A declaration released by the Tour on July 2 read: “Due to the unmatched hold-up in court procedures in the UK triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic, and following conversations with his legal group, the European Tour verifies that the suspension on Danish golf enthusiast Thorbj ørn Olesen has actually been raised.

“Olesen’s suspension started on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after he was apprehended and charged on 3 counts following a supposed occurrence on a flight from Nashville to London on Monday, July 29,2019 He has actually pleaded innocent to all 3 charges.

“It was at first equally concurred in between the European Tour and Olesen that it would be improper for him to continue to take part in Tour occasions up until the conclusion of his trial, which was initially repaired for Monday, May 11, 2020.

“However, all celebrations have actually now been notified by the UK courts that, following the disturbance triggered by the pandemic, Olesen’s trial will not now happen up until Monday, December 6, 2021 at the earliest, a overall of 854 days from August 6, 2019.

“Due to this considerable and unequaled hold-up in the legal procedure, the European Tour has actually concurred that his suspension be raised with instant result, permitting him to complete while he continues to object to the case.

“This will be reviewed following the conclusion of the legal process, but as this is an on-going legal matter the European Tour will be making no further comment at this time.”

Olesen stated: “While my group and I at first concurred that I would not take part in Tour occasions while the legal procedures were impressive, I am naturally grateful to the European Tour for permitting me to continue my profession following the prolonged adjournment of my trial.

“Obviously, the case itself is still on-going so I will continue to make no comment about it.”