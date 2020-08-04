Thomson WWX14C4PK64 Neo X14 14.1 Aluminum Ultrabook Intel Celeron N3050, 4GB DDR3L, 64GB eMMC, Windows 10 Laptop – Pink (Rose Gold)



Price: $229.99

(as of Aug 04,2020 08:50:30 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Protective Sleeve included



A protective sleeve included to protect your laptop. Open from the size, zipper to access.

FEATURES



Intel Celeron

Celeron N3050 Processor, Intel HD 500 Graphic Processor

4 GB DDR3L

64GB eMMC (May add up to 512gb SSD}

14.1 Inch Full HD IPS Display

1920×1080 pxl

Up to 7 hours of batter life

3.7 V / 8,000 mAh

Front Camera

0.3 mpx

Thin and Light

1.4 cm / 1450 gr 0.55 in / 3.2 lbs

O.S

Windows 10 home

Exp. Storage

1 x M2 2280 SATA III SSD slot 1 x Micro-SD Card

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0

USB

1 x USB 3.0 (type A) 1 x USB 2.0 (type A)

Video Output

1 x Mini HDMI

Audio

Built-in Speakers and Mic, 1 x 3.5 mm Stereo Jack

A multipurpose device for work and home: The Thomson Laptop offers you the flexibility you need from typical office usage to at home with social media, entertainment and more

Full HD display panel: The highest quality of IPS screen (1920 x 1080) provides clarity, a sharper image and vivid colors when watching videos and working on files and complete connectivity with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0

Expandable up to 512 GB of internal storage: easily upgrade your laptop with a standard 42mm height M.2 2280 SATA III SSD expansion allowing you to have more than 512 GB of internal storage. Our customer service is here to help you install the upgrade

Quick boot feature: our laptops are equipped with either eMCC which allows for a quick boot (around 15 seconds) which is faster than the average 1.5 minutes to boot up

Product Dimensions: 13.07” x 8.83” x 0.55″ with 1 USB2.0 and 1 USB 3.0 slots, sleeve included for added protection