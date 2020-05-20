Thomas Young signs new Wasps deal which rules him out of playing for Wales | Rugby Union News





Wasps say Thomas Young has developed right into a ‘actual chief’

Thomas Young has signed a new contract with Wasps which will rule him out of

worldwide choice for Wales.

With father Dai stepping down as director of rugby on the membership in February, there was hypothesis that Young might hyperlink up with one of the Welsh areas in a bid so as to add to the three caps he earned below Warren Gatland in 2017.

However, the 27-year-old flanker has signed a new deal with Wasps, the size of which was unspecified by the Gallagher Premiership membership.

Young, who has scored 30 tries in 111 appearances for Wasps, mentioned: “I’ve made some great friends at this club and I want to achieve something special with them.”

Dai Young stepped down as Wasps director of rugby after 9 years in cost

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett added: “Thomas is a vastly influential member of the squad on and off the sector. He captained the aspect on a number of events final yr and has developed into an actual chief.

“Thomas is one of a number of players who’ve been here all the time I have, and it’s been great to see him develop to, in our opinion, being one of the best opensides in the league.”

Injuries have restricted him to solely 21 appearances within the final two seasons, however he was named co-captain, with Dan Robson, for the present season.

Davies began his skilled profession on the Cardiff Blues academy and joined Wasps in 2014 after a brief stint at Gloucester.