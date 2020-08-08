Thomas watches solid round get blown away in the wind By Reuters

©Reuters PGA: PGA Championship – Third Round



SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Justin Thomas utilized a blistering start on Saturday to revive his PGA Championship hopes however the world top had a hard time to sustain it in windy conditions at TPC Harding Park that took the shine off his round.

Thomas, who made the cut on the number, began the 3rd round a remote 9 shots behind over night leader Haotong Li however rapidly cut that deficit to 4 after birdies at 5 of his opening 7 holes.

But Thomas made bogeys at his next 2 holes and after that was not able recuperate and primarily had a hard time the rest of the method as the wind began to get ahead of the afternoon wave.

“I’m pissed off, that’s really the best way to describe it,” statedThomas “I let a really good round go, and really had a great opportunity to put myself in a good position going into tomorrow. I just didn’t capitalise on the back nine.”

Thomas, who felt he would have a possibility this weekend if he might reach 10 under, started the back 9 with a birdie however then made 2 bogeys over his last 3 holes for a two-under-par 68 that brought him to one under on the week.

The 27- year-old American, who took control of leading area in the rankings after his accomplishment recently in Memphis, stated he …