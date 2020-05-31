‘Thomas The Tank Engine’ narrator Michael Angelis dies suddenly

Michael Angelis, greatest often known as the long-term narrator of Thomas The Tank Engine collection Thomas And Friends, has died on the age of 76, his agent stated.

The actor died suddenly whereas at house along with his spouse on Saturday.

Angelis lent his voice to the youngsters’s TV programme for 13 collection, taking up from Ringo Starr in 1991, when the programme was known as Thomas The Tank Engine And Friends.

He was greatest recognized to grownup audiences for his position as Arnie in September Song, Martin Niarchos in GBH, Lucien Boswell in The Liver Birds and Mickey Startup in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

He additionally made appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Holby City and Heartbeat.

Born in Liverpool, Angelis first appeared on display within the 1970s in programmes similar to Z Cars, Thirty-Minute Theatre and an episode of Coronation Street, earlier than stints in Minder, World’s End and Boys From The Blackstuff.

He was married to Coronation Street actress Helen Worth, who performs Gail Platt, from 1991 to 2001, and later married Jennifer Khalastchi.