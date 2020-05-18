Thomas Thabane resigns as Lesotho prime minister

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



The 80-year-old Thomas Thabane is considered one of Africa's oldest leaders





Thomas Thabane has introduced he’ll step down as prime minister of Lesotho following months of strain after he was named as a suspect within the homicide of his ex-wife.

He didn’t say when he would go away workplace however his celebration mentioned a brand new premier could be sworn in on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old’s present spouse, with whom he was residing on the time of the homicide, was charged in reference to the killing in February.

The pair have denied any involvement.

“I decided to personally come and inform you that I am stepping down as prime minister of Lesotho,” AFP information company says he instructed supporters in his Abia house constituency on the outskirts of the capital Maseru.

At the start of the 12 months police named him as a suspect within the killing of Lipolelo Thabane. He hasn’t been formally charged as a result of his case has been referred to the excessive court docket to contemplate his argument that as prime minister, he ought to take pleasure in immunity from prosecution.

Lesotho has been affected by political instability this 12 months – he misplaced his majority in parliament final week when the coalition backing him fell aside and a brand new authorities is anticipated to be put in on Friday.