Thomas Thabane: Lesotho’s PM sends army into streets

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane (L) and his new spouse Maesaiah (R) appeared in courtroom collectively in February





Lesotho’s prime minister, who’s accused of murdering his estranged spouse, has deployed the army on the streets to “restore order”.

In a TV handle, Thomas Thabane accused unnamed legislation enforcement parts of searching for to undermine democracy.

The choice comes a day after the constitutional courtroom dominated in opposition to his choice to droop parliament.

The prime minister has up to now resisted strain to resign over the killing of his then-wife Lipolelo Thabane in 2017.

The case has shocked many within the small landlocked kingdom, which is completely surrounded by South Africa.

The prime minister was concerned in bitter divorce proceedings along with his estranged spouse Lipolelo when she was shot lifeless three years in the past.

Two months later, Mr Thabane married his present spouse Maesaiah, with whom he was dwelling on the time of the homicide.

Maesaiah Thabane was charged in reference to the killing in February and has since been launched on bail.

Mr Thabane’s personal legal professionals have argued that as prime minister he ought to be immune from prosecution and can’t be charged with homicide. The case has been referred to the High Court, which can be sitting because the Constitutional Court when it decides whether or not the case in opposition to Mr Thabane can proceed.

The 80-year-old prime minister has beforehand mentioned he’ll step down in July, resisting strain from his personal get together to go away workplace instantly.