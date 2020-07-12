Thomas Sowell says concept of systemic racism ‘has no meaning,’ warns US could reach ‘point of no return’

WATCH ‘LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN’ SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON FOX NEWS CHANNEL

“It really has no meaning that can be specified and tested in the way that one tests hypotheses,” answered Sowell, who added that the currency of the phrase reminds him of the “propaganda tactics” of Nazi Germany, where Sowell claimed when a lie was “repeated long enough and loud enough” it would be widely beleived.

Sowell agreed with Levin’s theory that most who’ve taken part in protests across America in recent months do maybe not live in the communities they claim to guide, but only go there to “hand out turkeys” at Thanksgiving and live among the people they claim are oppressors.

“They’re absolute hypocrites,” the host said. “They claim they want equality for all. They claim that there’ll be the withering away of the … police departments … and yet every time you look at a Marxist state, it is an authoritarian, top-down, centralized police state.”

Sowell chimed because while activists claim to be casting off racial and class differences, they only wind up creating their particular “nomenclature” and establishing their particular hierarchies.

“If the election would go to [Joe] Biden,” he added, “there’s an excellent chance that the Democrats will get a handle on [Congress] and considering the kinds of items that they’re proposing, that could well function as the point of no reunite for this country.”