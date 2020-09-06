Thomas Rhett reveals ‘humbling experience’ that led to him, wife Lauren Akins to seek ‘therapy’

Rhett and Akins, who have known each other for a majority of their lives, are parents to Willa Grey, 4, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 6 months. During the process of adopting Willa, Akins became pregnant with Ada.

“There were certain parts in our marriage for sure that I was a bit jerky, if you will, especially through the adoption — not that any of this was really my fault,” the star admitted.

The adoption process became a difficult time for the lovebirds, as Rhett was in Nashville performing while the pregnant Akins was traveling to Uganda.

“Lauren called me because it was nine o’clock in the morning in Uganda and … she hears all of her friends in the background. Meanwhile, Lauren is seven months pregnant and throwing up in a bathroom in Uganda,” said the “Die a Happy Man” singer. “That was when Lauren was like, ‘We are living two completely separate lives right now.'”

Rhett said the phone call was a “humbling experience” as he realized that his wife was feeling “a sense of aloneness” in Uganda while he was “living life as usual.”

“That part was really hard for us, for sure. Kind of getting over that and going through some…