Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Speak Out Against Racism for Their Black Daughter

Amid nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have spoken out in opposition to racism with their daughters in thoughts.

On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated nation star and his spouse of almost eight years took to social media with statements expressing each their uncertainty with what to say and additionally their want to talk up. The couple are dad and mom to a few daughters: Willa Gray, 4, who they adopted from Uganda, Ada James, 2, and Lennon Love, three months.

“As the father of a black daughter and also two white daughters- I have struggled with what to say today,” the performer started. “We have navigated forms of racism directly and while there is mostly overwhelming support and love for our family, sometimes there is just the opposite. Because of that fear, it can be a lot easier to choose silence, but today I’m choosing to speak.”

Thomas addressed his personal expertise, writing, “I have no clue what it feels like to be profiled by authorities, treated negatively or have my life threatened because of the color of my skin. When I witnessed the horrific murder of George and think about the mistreatment of other black men and women in America, I am heartbroken and angry.”

He additionally mirrored on his household, noting, “I get scared when I think about my daughters and what kind of world they will be growing up in and how my JOB as a father is to show them how to lead with love in the face of hate. To know their worth and value as not only women but human beings.”

“I have witnessed my black band and crew members on the road struggle at times with feeling safe because of the color of their skin,” he shared. “This is unacceptable.”

“I don’t believe in hate. I believe in love. What happened to George was pure hate,” the star continued. “We are all created by the same God. I pray for a change in heart of those hearts who have been overcome by hatred and hardened. I pray for a deeper understanding for myself and awareness of the experience of mistreatment that those of another skin color go through. I pray for the families of those who have lost their lives to violence or experienced trauma at the hand of racial oppression and injustice.”

As the singer concluded his message, he posed a query: “What can we do? I ask myself this question everyday. We each have to be part of the solution and we have to continue to educate ourselves, continue to support both financially and with service those organizations doing good work in our communities to overcome injustice and hatred in our country. And if you’re like me, continue to pray.”



Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Willa Gray Akins, Ada James Akins, 2019 CMA Awards, Couples More

“If there is any question on where I stand let me be clear—I stand with you, I stand with George and his family and all those who have faced racism,” he declared. “I stand with my wife and my daughters. We will be fighting this fight for the rest of our lives. Rest In Peace, George. We are not letting this go.”

Over on Lauren’s web page, the mother of three opened up about her battle to talk on social media as a white mom of a black baby given the “shaming” she faces.

“I have been nervous to post anything in the past and even now because of how some people believe that I as a white mother am undeserving or incapable of raising a black daughter. I believe that shaming comes from people who choose to see only my white skin and her brown skin and refuse to see our hearts and love for each other. That shaming has created such anxiety in me that I am afraid to share my heart on social media,” she defined.