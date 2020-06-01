Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Speak Out About Racism & Raising A Black Daughter

Thomas Rhett and his spouse Lauren Akins are reflecting on what it means to be white mother and father to a black daughter in gentle of nationwide outrage and protests over the dying of George Floyd.

In a pair of Instagram posts, the couple every mirrored on combating racial injustices, particularly addressed their experiences as mother and father to 4-year-old Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda in 2017.

First the Marry Me crooner opened up:

“We have navigated forms of racism directly and while there is mostly overwhelming support and love for our family, sometimes there is just the opposite. Because of that fear, it can be a lot easier to choose silence, but today I’m choosing to speak.”

In addition to the unfairness he has confronted along with his spouse due to their eldest daughter, he additionally opened up concerning the “band and crew members” he travels with who’ve felt unsafe:

“I have witnessed my black band and crew members on the road struggle at times with feeling safe because of the color of their skin. This is unacceptable. I don’t believe in hate. I believe in love. What happened to George was pure hate. We are all created by the same God. I pray for a change in heart of those hearts who have been overcome by hatred and hardened. I pray for a deeper understanding for myself and awareness of the experience of mistreatment that those of another skin color go through.”

Lauren additionally mirrored on her function as a mom in her personal touching put up:

“I have been nervous to post anything in the past and even now because of how some people believe that I as a white mother am undeserving or incapable of raising a black daughter. I believe that shaming comes from people who choose to see only my white skin and her brown skin and refuse to see our hearts and love for each other. That shaming has created such anxiety in me that I am afraid to share my heart on social media. But as her mother, I want her to be VERY sure that I am HER mother who stands up not only for her, but for every single person who shares her beautiful brown skin.”

The 30-year-old continued:

“I want to be her mother who raises her to know what it means to have brown skin and to be proud of it. I want to be her mother who doesn’t listen to the shaming of skin colors but instead listens to the Spirit of God who knitted every skin color together in their mother’s womb for His glory. Because the truth is: I AM HER mother who FIGHTS for her. I am her mother who celebrates not only WHO she and her two sisters are, but WHOSE they are and exactly who God created them to be.”

Such highly effective phrases from them each. Read extra from Thomas HERE and extra from Lauren HERE.

Thank you for utilizing your platforms so positively.

