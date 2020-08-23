Thomas Restobar Club: Crush kills 13 as Peru police raid party violating lockdown

(*13 *).

At least 13 individuals passed away in a crush in Peru after attempting to get away police who robbed a club violating coronavirus constraints, police state.

The crush occurred as revellers attempted to leave the Thomas Restobar Club in Lima’s Los Olivos district.

The interior ministry states 6 individuals were hurt, consisting of 3 police officers. Some 23 individuals were apprehended.

Peru enforced a night-time curfew in March, and this month re-imposed a restriction on big events.

The Latin American nation has actually tape-recorded more than 576,000 cases of coronavirus cases and more than 27,000 deaths.

Peru’s interior minister stated around 120 individuals had actually gone to the unlawful birthday event onSaturday After police robbed the club, the partygoers “tried to escape through the single exit, trampling each other and getting trapped in the stairway”.

The ministry states police “did not use any type of weapon or tear gas” throughout the operation however this was contested by a minimum of one regional homeowner who informed RPP radio: “It appears that police went into and tossed tear gas …