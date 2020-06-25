Thomas Read bursary changes lives, says first recipient Gemma Stevenson | News News





Gemma Stevenson says receiving the first ever Thomas Read bursary 5 years in the past has helped her ‘reside her finest life’

Gemma Stevenson is in little doubt the Thomas Read bursary has the facility to make a distinction to so many lives as she prepares to assist a fundraiser for the initiative.

Awarded annually to an applicant, or candidates, who’ve been granted funding from the Journalism Diversity Fund and have a long-term sickness, well being downside or incapacity, Stevenson was the first recipient of the award again in 2015.

At that point she was at a crossroads, disillusioned along with her job as a instructor and the restricted alternatives the career appeared to offer her as a wheelchair consumer residing with dystonia – a disabling neurological motion situation.

And regardless of a extreme insecurity, she determined to take the final word plunge and retrain as a journalist at St Mary’s University.

Gemma Stevenson has been reflecting on the life-changing Thomas Read bursary she obtained 5 years in the past.

Flash ahead 5 years and Stevenson is an effervescent younger lady who proudly declares she is ‘residing her finest life’, saying the Thomas Read bursary was extra than simply about monetary assist.

“It was always my dream to pursue a career in journalism but I never thought it would be possible,” Stevenson solely informed Sky Sports News.

“Honestly, as somebody with a incapacity. I could not have completed it with out the Thomas Read bursary.

“Of course finance is an enormous barrier to finding out and entering into the business however it was greater than in regards to the cash.

“For me the bursary was about instilling self-belief in myself by means of the fixed assist I obtained – by means of Sky, the Read household and the NCTJ.

“Before it I had no confidence in what I might do however since then, it has been an entire game-changer.

“I look back five years ago and I am a completely different person now, living my best life.”

Gemma Stevenson at a gathering with different Thomas Read bursary winners final 12 months.

‘It gave me a voice – now I need to give again’

Funded by the Thomas Read Foundation, the award was set-up in reminiscence of Sky Sports News journalist Thomas Read, who died unexpectedly in 2015 on the age of 25.

Before his loss of life Read was an inspirational younger journalist who, despite his cerebral palsy, achieved a considerable quantity within the area of journalism in a brief area of time.

The bursary was set as much as promote that these with a incapacity usually are not prevented from attaining their targets inside journalism.

Stevenson is a main instance of succeeding over adversity, having gone on to cowl a number of the greatest para sports activities occasions throughout the globe for Sky Sports.

And with a digital fundraising day set for this Saturday, June 27, she is able to give again to bursary which has given her a lot.

“There will never be a year when I don’t try and support the bursary if I can because it has made such a difference to my life and so many others as well,” Stevenson mentioned.

“So I want to help them out and make sure there are the funds there for the future because we need more voices like mine and Thomas'”

Ahead of Saturday’s occasion, Thomas’ mother and father Carolyn and Kevin added: “We set up the bursary in his memory to support students with a disability who share his drive and enthusiasm and to highlight the importance of having an inclusive and diverse media.

“We are actually happy with the achievements of all our bursary recipients and we very a lot recognize the on-going assist we obtain from Sky and the NCTJ.”

If you wish to discover out extra, or make a donation to the Thomas Read bursary, please go to www.thomasread.org or Thomas Read fundraising page.