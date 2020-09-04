Thomas P. Payne: Trump to award Medal of Honor to Army Ranger for Iraq hostage rescue

The White House announced Thursday that the President will recognize Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne with the award on September 11 for “conspicuous gallantry.”

Payne had led a combined assault team during a “daring nighttime hostage rescue” in Kirkuk province, Iraq, the White House said in a statement.

“Sergeant Payne’s extraordinary heroism and selfless actions were key to liberating 75 hostages during a contested rescue mission that resulted in 20 enemy fighters killed in action,” the statement said.

Mass graves dug inside the compound had been spotted during surveillance, a US official with direct knowledge of details of the raid told CNN at the time. After the rescue, hostages said they had been told they would be executed after morning prayers.