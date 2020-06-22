Thomas Meunier to join Borussia Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain | Football News





Thomas Meunier will depart PSG on the finish of June

Thomas Meunier will join Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends on June 30.

First reported in Bild, Meunier will transfer to Germany subsequent month after 4 years in Paris.

The 28-year-old reportedly opted towards signing a short-term contract to play in PSG’s Champions League marketing campaign in August.

PSG are certainly one of 4 groups who certified for the quarter-finals earlier than lockdown suspended soccer in Europe in March.

Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva are additionally set to depart PSG this summer time.

The 2020/21 Bundesliga season is about to start on August 21, two days earlier than the proposed Champions League closing date.

Borussia Dortmund play their closing Bundesliga match of this season towards Hoffenheim on Saturday earlier than beginning pre-season subsequent month.