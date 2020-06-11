Thomas Lane, an ex-Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd’s death, is released on bond

Thomas Lane, 37, was released Wednesday afternoon from the Hennepin County jail, the facility’s website reads.
Bystander video shows then-Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for pretty much nine minutes as Floyd was on the ground outside a police vehicle.
Lane and another officer held down other parts of Floyd’s human body, next to Chauvin, authorities said in a probable cause statement.
Floyd, after again and again saying that he couldn’t breathe, became unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder. Lane and the two other officers on the scene — Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Lane’s attorney has said Lane, while Chauvin was pressing on Floyd’s neck, suggested more often than once that they roll the Floyd to his side, but Chauvin declined.
“I am worried about excited delirium or whatever,” Lane said, according to authorities’ probable cause statement. “That’s why we have him on his stomach,” Chauvin replied, according to the document.
Lane have been on law enforcement force for four days when Floyd died and was “doing everything he thought he was supposed to do as a four-day police officer,” his attorney, Earl Gray, told CNN this week.
The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office concluded the way in which of Floyd’s death was homicide and that the reason was “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” Cardiopulmonary arrest means Floyd’s heart failed.
A different autopsy, conducted by experts hired by Floyd’s family, concluded Floyd died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” when his neck and right back were compressed. The pressure cut off the flow of blood to his brain, that autopsy determined.