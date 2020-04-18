Thomas Frank confident Brentford will be back on the promotion march | Football News



















Brentford head coach Thomas Frank speaks completely to Sky Sports News from his dwelling throughout lockdown

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is confident his crew will be able to resume their push for Premier League promotion if and when the season resumes.

The Bees had been having arguably their greatest season in the Championship earlier than soccer was suspended as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, sitting fourth on the back of a 5-Zero win over Sheffield Wednesday.

After a interval of adjustment to lockdowns and no coaching, Frank is hoping to make sure their momentum has suffered the minimal quantity of impression and they’re able to go once more as quickly as it’s protected to renew the marketing campaign.

“I’m confident that when we come back we will be up and running pretty quickly,” Frank informed Sky Sports News in an unique interview from his dwelling by way of Skype.

“I hope that as a result of we have now the identical group of gamers and had been in a very good place, and completed the final sport 5-0, the final impression is to maintain that feeling in the thoughts and physique.

“It’s a cut up feeling. There was one season 4 or 5 weeks in the past. Now there’s one other season, it is the identical season, nevertheless it’s one other set of circumstances. We have to do the greatest we are able to to arrange for it with none particular dates or plan.

“The gamers are in an okay place. They get a programme to allow them to keep match. We know we will not prepare till May 16, so that they have an low season or annual depart programme, and are staying in minimal health. They cannot proceed the identical as a result of they’ve been by 9 or 10 months and we do not know after we can begin once more.

“This four or five weeks, where we have had a little downtime … has been (about) finding out what this is and when can we start, and we found out it’s going to be a longer time. So now I have started to plan what are we going to do; if we are going to have two, three or four weeks training (before games).

Said Benrahma has been a star for the Bees this season in the ‘BMW’ ahead line with Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbuemo

“We are trying to cover all scenarios, so that when they say we can start it’s ‘okay now we are ready’.”

Brentford’s gamers had been the first throughout the leagues to comply with a deferral of a portion of their wages, to assist the membership stay secure and guarantee its monetary future, and Frank believes the membership’s construction has given it a robustness to deal with the pandemic’s financial impression.

“I don’t know the exact finances of all of the clubs,” he stated. “(But) I’ve a good suggestion of our funds, though it isn’t my principal space, however I converse to the guys concerned. I assume we’re in an okay state of affairs and I hope that possibly we are able to proceed for extra months (with out soccer).

“I just hope that all clubs are coming through this in the best possible way. It is sad every day when you read café and restaurants have to close. So mainly I just hope all clubs come through this – I don’t think it will be in an okay way – but they survive.”