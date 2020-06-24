Thomas Beattie: Former footballer becomes second British player to come out as gay

Former footballer Thomas Beattie has turn into simply the second ever male skilled player from the UK to come out as gay.

Beattie, 33, represented Hull City at youth stage earlier than happening to play within the United States, Canada and Singapore.

Beattie, who performed as a midfielder, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday: “It’s time to share one thing very private to me.





“It’s simpler to sit in silence however the actual problem is to converse up and for me it’s time reside my fact and hopefully [effect] change not directly.

“I’m a brother, son, pal and I’m gay.





“It took me a very long time to settle for who I’m and I hope it’s a little simpler for the following era.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this process and the journey to come, I appreciate you.”

The Yorkshireman’s announcement comes 30 years after Justin Fashanu turned the primary brazenly gay British skilled footballer.

Aside from Beattie and Fashanu, the one different male footballers to come out publicly after enjoying in Britain are former Germany worldwide Thomas Hitzlsperger and former US worldwide Robbie Rogers.

Hitzlsperger performed for West Ham, whereas Rogers represented Leeds United.