ThisWordDoesNotExist.com is rewriting the dictionary with the help of AI

Want to impress family and friends with your superb vocabulary? Don’t care if the phrases you spew are literally in any respect significant? If so, I’ve simply the web site for you: ThisWordDoesNotExist.com, a one-shot webpage that makes use of AI to generate an infinite stream of believable babble. Just click on the hyperlink and hit refresh to study candy nothings.

The selection on show right here is actually spectacular. Some phrases sound like fashionable managerial nonsense (“deleveragement – the action of humiliating someone by allowing them to remain silent”), whereas others trace at a real etymological historical past (“sabbatory – an institution devoted to the study of mystical religious learning”). Some appear to have been impressed by the again catalog of Urban Dictionary (“nungy – extremely flirty or promiscuous”), whereas others exude a robust air of thriller and calm (“cheeless – of or covered with a layer of stone, bark, or other organic matter”).

The format is maybe acquainted. One-shot, AI-generated webpages have been a factor for some time now, beginning with the startling fictional faces of ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com, and together with extra esoteric examples corresponding to ThisArticleDoesNotExist.com.

ThisWordDoesNotExist is not fairly as unsettling as imaginary individuals, however it’s nonetheless a powerful feat of AI. It was created by San Francisco-based developer Thomas Dimson (a former principal engineer at Instagram who designed the app’s suggestion algorithms), and it makes use of the AI language framework often called GPT-2, which was made by AI lab OpenAI and unveiled final February.

GPT-2 has been a bit of a rock star in the AI world, used to energy a range of language functions from chatbots to the infinite textual content journey recreation AI Dungeon. Like different deep studying applications, the fundamental precept it makes use of is to search for patterns in information, which it tries to duplicate. In this case, the information consisted of eight million webpages, scraped from the most upvoted hyperlinks on Reddit. Algorithms then map out when phrases seem subsequent to 1 one other and use this info to generate new sentences — and, apparently, new phrases.

So hearth up the webpage, and train your self to talk like a machine. No doubt, it’ll be a helpful second language in the future.