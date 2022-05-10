Acceptance of applications for voluntary teacher certification will start in a few days. This year, teachers of all subjects in grades 5-12 can be certified.

“Last year we tested the voluntary attestation process. The goal is one – to create a mechanism by which the state will encourage the professional development of teachers – it will be interconnected with the remuneration system, “said Zhanna Andreasyan, RA Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

“About 6,000 teachers work in the main schools under the jurisdiction of Yerevan Municipality. Last year he voluntarily certified և 30 registered high results. I am sure that this year the participation will be more active, ”says Margarit Khachatryan, Deputy Head of General Education of Yerevan Municipality.

Teachers who score 70 և higher on voluntary certification receive a 30-50% bonus. By the way, since May 1, the rate of pedagogues certified and receiving surcharges has been set at 200,000 AMD, to which will be added the surcharge with a new rate.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, taking into account the experience of the previous year, the time allotted for the tasks has been revised this year. The questionnaires are composed of expert commissions consisting of teachers from the Assessment and Testing Center and university specialists, and the tests are checked by a computer program.

“Music, fine arts, physical culture. The attestation of these other similar subjects will be through the universities providing pedagogical education, ”adds Zhanna Andreasyan.

This year the applications will be accepted only electronically. The application button will be activated in electronic registers. The attestation will be held in September. It is expected that about 5,000 teachers will participate in the program.

“If a teacher does not meet the required minimum threshold through voluntary attestation, he / she must be attested after one year. But in the meantime we will work with him. The state is obliged to organize compulsory training, if after the retraining the teacher is not able to overcome this threshold again, then we have to find another occupation for that teacher, ”Zhanna Andreasyan emphasizes.

Education is a priority for the state, and even if all teachers want to be certified voluntarily, the state is ready to fund it. About 33 billion drams will be allocated for this purpose.